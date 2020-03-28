The 5 lowest defended scores in IPL history

Bowlers playing the role of match-winners is a rare sight in T20 cricket.

However, time and again, they have come to the fore in defending low totals in classic IPL thrillers.

Chennai Super Kings managed to defend a score of 116 against the Kings XI Punjab

With the shortest format of the game known for its big-hitting performances, massive run chases, and close finishes, it can sometimes be boring for the casual spectator if they aren't provided the characteristic thrills of T20 cricket. However, for true cricket enthusiasts, a low-scoring thriller or a match where the bowlers come out on top can be equally satisfying.

There have been some tantalizingly close finishes in the IPL and sometimes even a score of around 125 has been defended. It takes a very good captain and top-quality bowlers to escape with a victory in such low-scoring games. Bowlers have time and again proven that they deserve the same appreciation as the batsmen with these performances.

On that note, we take a look at the five lowest defended scores in the history of IPL.

#5. 120 by Mumbai Indians (vs Pune Warriors India)

Mumbai Indians vs Pune Warriors India

We start off with one of the closest finishes in the history of the IPL in a match in which Mumbai Indians battled with Pune Warriors India for local bragging rights. After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Harbhajan Singh decided to bat first. With Sachin Tendulkar and James Franklin opening, Mumbai got off to a solid start with the first wicket only falling in the eighth over.

It was all downhill from there as Mumbai failed to get a partnership going as Bhuveneshwar Kumar and Ashish Nehra got two wickets apiece for Pune, restricting Harbhajan Singh and co. to a mere 120 in their quota of 20 overs. Led by Sourav Ganguly, Pune got off to an average start with stalwarts Michael Clarke and Robin Uthappa back in the pavilion before the ninth over.

Singh and Lasith Malinga picked two wickets each as the only fight came from Mithun Manhas who remained unbeaten on 42. Kumar had a chance to steal the game with four runs required off the last ball but could manage only two as Mumbai won by a solitary one run.

#4. 119 by Sunrisers Hyderabad (vs Pune Warriors India)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pune Warriors feature in this list for the second time and for the same reason as the first and that is not being able to chase down a low target. Credit where credit is due, Sunrisers Hyderabad played out of their skins in this one and their bowling unit ran through the Warriors batting lineup like a hot knife through butter.

Batting first, Hyderabad only managed to score 119 despite possessing the likes of Quinton de Kock and Cameron White. The franchise needed tailenders like Amit Mishra and Ashish Reddy to propel the team to any kind of score. Bhuveneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for Pune as he picked up three wickets.

Pune got off to a strong start with 38 runs on board at the end of four overs. But they lost their openers in quick succession and it exposed their middle order which was struggling all season long for form. Once again, the middle order failed as no one scored more than 20. Mishra picked up a hat-trick albeit, all were wickets of tailenders as the outfit from Hyderabad won by 11 runs.

#3. 119 by Kings XI Punjab (vs Mumbai Indians)

Yuvraj Singh played for the Kings XI Punjab

Mumbai Indians had a torrid IPL campaign in 2009. They were the team with the second-worst record in the league and this game against Kings XI Punjab was an indication of their poor season. Despite possessing the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Zaheer Khan, etc. the franchise struggled as they lost eight times that year.

Winning the toss and batting first, Kings XI Punjab were two wickets down before the fifth over and had Kumar Sangakkara and Yuvraj Singh at the crease. The former remained unbeaten throughout the innings and scored 45. Punjab struggled to get going as Mumbai restricted them to 119 with Malinga picking up two wickets.

Needing 120 runs to win, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 116 for the loss of seven wickets after a brilliant exhibition of bowling from Yuvraj Singh and co. Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Abdulla led the way with two wickets apiece. JP Duminy provided the only hope for Mumbai as he scored 59 and his wicket turned the game in the favor of Punjab who eventually won by three runs.

#2. 118 by Sunrisers Hyderabad (vs Mumbai Indians)

Kane Williamson with Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs of the 2018 IPL after a slow start to the campaign as they always tend to make in recent seasons. The game against the Sunrisers was a testament to this fact. After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the bowling attack of the Mumbai Indians did a very good job in restricting the Sunrisers Hyderabad team, consisting of Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, etc., to 118 with Mayank Markhander picking up two wickets.

Mumbai Indians at home were the favorites and given such a low target, the supporters expected fireworks from Rohit Sharma and co. It was anything but that. The Mumbai batting line-up crumbled under pressure and found themselves at 21 for the loss of three wickets after six overs. Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya tried to get a partnership going but soon faltered as no other batsman managed to score in double digits.

#1. 116 by Chennai Super Kings (vs Kings XI Punjab)

Kings XI Punjab

Chennai Super Kings have been one of the greatest IPL teams over the years. They have won the competition three times and have reached the playoffs almost every year. The 2009 campaign saw them reach the semifinals. En route to a semifinal appearance, CSK played the Kings XI Punjab led by Yuvraj Singh.

It was in this match that Chennai Super Kings defended the lowest score in IPL history which was 116. Batting first, MS Dhoni and co. could only manage that much with Parthiv Patel being the top scorer with 32. Sreesanth was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab with two wickets.

The Kings XI batting lineup consisted of Luke Pomersbach, Kumar Sangakkara, etc. and were the favorites to make easy work off such a target. That was not to be the case as Punjab crumbled like a house of cards. Except for Pomersbach, no batsman managed to score more than 20 runs Muttiah Muralitharan led the way with two wickets in his quota of four overs and gave away only eight runs.