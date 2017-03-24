There's no special treatment for anyone - Kohli could miss final Test

He may be India's star batsman and captain, but Virat Kohli will only face Australia if fully fit.

by Omnisport News 24 Mar 2017, 12:52 IST

India skipper Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli does not expect preferential treatment and insists he will only play against Australia in the fourth and final Test if he is fully fit.

The star batsman is battling a shoulder injury suffered during the drawn third Test in Ranchi.

With the series locked at 1-1 ahead of the final match starting in Dharamsala on Saturday, it seemed Kohli would be risked in the decider.

But the 28-year-old told a news conference that he must prove his fitness the same as anyone else in the team.

"When we put these things in place, the first thing I said was I'm no different from anyone else," Kohli said.

"The same process applies for me as it does for all the other members of the team. There's no special treatment for anyone.

I will play only if I am 100 percent fit, says Captain @imVkohli on the eve of the fourth Test against Australia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/u2Y0UqDhOp — BCCI (@BCCI) March 24, 2017

"Obviously if I'm 100 per cent fit for the game is the only condition [in which] I will take the field.

"The rules apply for everyone and they're the same for everyone."

Reports suggest the uncapped Shreyas Iyer has been called up as cover for Kohli, who has made just 46 runs at an average of 9.20 in the series so far.