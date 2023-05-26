Top 3 HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo moments of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), also the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), were the fourth and last team to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. They ended the league stage with 16 points (eight wins and six losses) to confirm their place in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Despite missing their lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah due to injury and Jofra Archer also being ruled out during the second half of the league stage, MI did commendably well to come up with some impressive performances. They beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in consecutive games, chasing down big targets on both occasions.

Against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mumbai, they posted a 200-plus score and went on to defend it. They also brought out their A-game in their must-win last league clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), registering a thumping eight-wicket triumph.

With Mumbai Indians overcoming another slow start to reach the playoffs, we look at their top 3 Sar Utha Ke Jiyo moments of IPL 2023, powered by HDFCLife.com.

#3 Piyush Chawla (3/22 vs DC)

MI leg-spinner Piyush Chawla starred with wonderful figures of 3/22 in his team’s six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in a league game played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Mumbai won the toss and opted to bowl first after which Chawla’s three-fer held DC to 172. The veteran leggie got the wicket of Manish Pandey, who was looking good on 26. He also trapped the dangerous Rovman Powell (4) lbw before cleaning up Lalit Yadav for 2.

Chawla’s effort resulted in a convincing win for MI. When Mumbai purchased Chawla at the auction, some experts reacted with caution as the cricketer had been unsold last year. But, MI had done their research and invested in Chawla’s experience. The 34-year-old has repaid their faith with impressive returns. You too can great returns on your investments by placing your trust in HDFC Life investment plans.

#2 Cameron Green (100* vs SRH)

All-rounder Cameron Green clobbered an unbeaten 100 off only 47 balls as Mumbai Indians bear Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in their last league match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, SRH put up a competitive 200/5 on the board. However, Green’s exploits resulted in MI chasing down another 200-plus target.

Coming into bat at number three, the Aussie batter slammed eight fours and as many sixes, adding 128 for the second wicket with Rohit Sharma (56 off 37). Green’s super knock lifted MI to victory in 18 overs. With his match-winning effort, the 23-year-old saved his team from being knocked out of IPL 2023. Like Green rescued MI, HDFC Life savings plans also keep you prepared for various googlies that life throws your way.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

360-degree batter Suryakumar Yadav was in full flow in the IPL 2023 league match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium, smashing 103* off 49 balls. His maiden IPL ton led MI to an imposing 218/5 batting first and went a long way in securing a 27-run win for them. SKY came into bat at No. 3 and was in cruise control mode during his stay out in the middle.

The 32-year-old slammed 11 fours and six sixes in his memorable knock. The target of 219 proved too much for GT as Suryakumar deservedly walked away with the Player of the Match honor. After a slow start to his IPL 2023 campaign, Suryakumar hit a purple patch and insured MI against major challenges almost every time he walked out to bat. HDFC Life term insurance plans can be your SKY, offering financial protection for cloudy days.

Poll : 0 votes