Top 5 best knocks of IPL 2025 ft. Shreyas Iyer 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 came to a thrilling conclusion on Tuesday, June 3, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured their maiden title with a narrow six-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ad

After being put in to bat, RCB posted a competitive total of 190/9, with Virat Kohli leading the way with a steady 43 off 35 balls. In reply, Punjab's batters got starts but failed to convert them into substantial scores, as RCB's bowlers kept striking at regular intervals.

Shashank Singh lit up the final overs with a stunning counterattack, smashing an unbeaten 61 off 30 balls, but it wasn't enough as PBKS fell short, finishing at 184/7, handing RCB their historic first IPL title.

Ad

Trending

Throughout the tournament, fans witnessed several remarkable individual performances with the bat. On that note, as IPL 2025 wraps up, we take a look at five of the best knocks from this year’s edition.

Top 5 best knocks of IPL 2025

#5 Priyansh Arya (103 off 42 balls)

In the 22nd game of IPL 2025 on April 8 at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Priyansh Arya exploded during the powerplay, reaching his fifty in just 19 balls, despite early setbacks as Prabhsimrah Singh (0), Shreyas Iyer (9), and Marcus Stoinis (4) fell cheaply.

Ad

Punjab soon found themselves in trouble at 83/5. However, Priyansh then forged a vital partnership with Shashank Singh, adding 71 runs off 34 balls for the sixth wicket. Priyansh brought up his maiden century off 39 balls and finished with a brilliant 103 runs from 42 deliveries, including seven fours and nine sixes.

Shashank remained unbeaten on 52 off 36 balls, helping Punjab post a competitive total of 219/6.

Chasing 220, CSK’s Devon Conway played a resilient knock, scoring 69 off 49 balls before retiring out, but it wasn’t enough as CSK ended their innings at 201/5, falling short by 18 runs.

Ad

#4 Jitesh Sharma (85* off 33 balls)

The final league stage clash of IPL 2025 saw Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 27 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. After being put in to bat, the home side posted a commanding total of 227/3, powered by a scintillating knock from Rishabh Pant, who remained unbeaten on 118 off 61 balls, smashing 11 fours and eight sixes.

In response, Virat Kohli gave RCB a solid start with a 54 off 30 balls, but it was Jitesh Sharma who stole the show. Walking in at No. 6 in the 12th over with the score at 123/4, the wicketkeeper-batter launched a counterattack from the word go. He brought up his half-century in just 22 balls with a towering six and went on to hammer an unbeaten 85 off 33 deliveries, laced with eight fours and six sixes.

Ad

Jitesh shared a match-winning, unbroken 107-run stand off 45 balls with Mayank Agarwal, who contributed a calm and composed 41* off 23 balls. RCB chased down the target with ease, winning by six wickets with eight balls to spare.

#3 Shreyas Iyer (87* off 41 balls)

On June 1, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad played host to IPL 2025’s Qualifier 2 clash between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI). After being sent in to bat, MI posted a competitive total of 203/6, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma top-scoring with 44 runs each.

Ad

In reply, PBKS stumbled early, losing three wickets for just 72 runs. However, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera (48) steadied the innings with a crucial 84-run stand off 47 balls for the fourth wicket. Iyer anchored the chase brilliantly, reaching his fifty in just 27 balls.

With 23 runs needed off the last two overs and five wickets in hand, the game was finely poised. Ashwani Kumar was handed the penultimate over, but Iyer turned the tide with a flurry of boundaries, smashing four sixes in the over.

Ad

He remained unbeaten on 87 off just 41 balls, including five fours and eight sixes, as Punjab Kings sealed a five-wicket victory with six balls to spare, booking their spot in the IPL 2025 final.

#2 Vaibhav Suryavanshi (101 off 38 balls)

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur hosted Match 47 of IPL 2025 between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 28. After being put in to bat, GT posted a solid 209/4, led by captain Shubman Gill, who scored 84 off 50 balls, while Jos Buttler added late firepower with an unbeaten 50 off 26 deliveries.

Ad

In response, RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi came out all guns blazing, adding a blistering 87 runs in the powerplay. The 14-year-old prodigy, Suryavanshi, was in sensational touch, bringing up his half-century in just 17 balls and then racing to a remarkable century off 35 balls—the second-fastest in IPL history.

He eventually finished with an explosive 101 off 38 balls, smashing seven fours and 11 sixes. Meanwhile, Jaiswal played the perfect supporting role, remaining unbeaten on 70 off 40 balls, as Rajasthan Royals chased down the target with ease, winning by eight wickets with 25 balls to spare.

Ad

#1 Abhishek Sharma (141 off 55 balls)

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the 27th match of IPL 2025 on April 12, with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on the Punjab Kings (PBKS). After opting to bat first, PBKS piled up a massive 245/6, led by a blistering 82 off 36 balls from skipper Shreyas Iyer.

In response, SRH's opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma launched a stunning assault. Abhishek brought up his fifty in just 19 balls and continued his onslaught to reach a sensational century off only 40 deliveries.

Ad

The young southpaw finished with a staggering 141 off 55 balls, laced with 14 fours and 10 sixes—the third-highest individual score in IPL history and the highest ever by an Indian batter in the league.

Travis Head provided strong support with a quickfire 66 off 37, as SRH chased down the target comfortably, securing victory by eight wickets with nine balls to spare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More