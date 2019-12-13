Top 5 buys from the 2008 IPL auction, and where they are now

MS Dhoni

The player auction for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is all set to take place in Kolkata on 19 December. The IPL auction is a much-awaited event on the cricketing calendar each year, as fans are eager to know which franchise their favourite players would be turning out for.

However, back in 2008, before the inaugural edition was to take place, there was a lot of intrigue around the auction. Neither the players, nor the franchises and the fans were sure what to expect, as it was a new experience for everyone.

The auction system was also completely different back then. Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag were named as icon players, which meant they wouldn’t enter the auction, and would play for their respective home teams.

Also, two separate round of auctions were held, and some big names walked away with handsome pay packages.

Here’s a look back at the top five buys from the 2008 auction, and what they are presently doing.

#5 Irfan Pathan ($9,25,000)

Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was hot property back in 2008. He was the man of the match in the 2007 World T20 final, which India won after defeating Pakistan in a pulsating final. Pathan was also one of the most reliable members of the Indian team across formats.

On the basis of his reputation, he was purchased by Kings XI Punjab for $9,25,000. He had a decent season, with 15 wickets in 14 games at a strike rate of 21.20. With the bat, he scored 131 runs at strike rate of 112.93.

He went on to represent Delhi Daredevils and Chennai Super Kings as well before ending his IPL career with Gujarat Lions in 2017.

Just like his tenure with the Indian team, Pathan's IPL career was also unpredictable, with many ups and downs. He finished with 1,139 runs and 80 wickets in 103 matches.

Pathan last turned out for India during the 2012 World T20, in a game against South Africa at Colombo. He got injured, as it often happened with him just as he began to find rhythm, and his international career ended abruptly.

In 2018, he joined Jammu & Kashmir Ranji team as a player-cum-mentor. In between, he has dabbled in commentary and appeared on a dance reality show.

