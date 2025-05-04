T20 cricket has evolved significantly. Batters are becoming increasingly innovative with their range of shots and are scoring runs at a quick pace in the shortest format. IPL cricket is no exception.

Ad

The fastest fifty in the IPL was scored in 13 balls, and three batters have scored their half-centuries in 14 balls. Additionally, four batters have achieved the said milestone in 15 balls.

On that note, here is a look at the top five fastest fifties in IPL history:

#5 Jake Fraser-McGurk-

Jake Fraser McGurk scored a 15 ball half-century against SRH in 2024 Source: Getty

IPL has seen five instances of a half-century being scored off 15 deliveries. However, Jake Fraser McGurk's 15-ball half-century (total score of 65 from 18 balls) makes it to the list due to the highest strike rate of 361.11.

Ad

Trending

The Aussie went berserk from the word go against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Delhi on April 20, 2024. Batting first, the visitors amassed 266 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

During the run-chase, Fraser-McGurk was harsh on all the SRH bowlers. He scored 65 from 18 balls, including seven maximums and five boundaries. Courtesy of his innings, Delhi Capitals (DC) scored 109 runs in seven overs before he was dismissed.

DC, thereafter, were bundled out for 199 and fell short of the target by 67 runs.

Ad

The other four half-centuries that were scored off 15 balls are:

Yusuf Pathan (72 from 22 balls at a strike rate of 327.27 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 24, 2014, in Kolkata)

Nicholas Pooran (62 from 19 balls at a strike rate of 327.27 against RCB on April 10, 2023 in Bengaluru)

Sunil Narine (54 from 17 balls at a strike rate of 317.64 against RCB on May 7, 2017, in Bengaluru)

Jake Fraser McGurk (84 from 27 balls at a strike rate of 311.64 against Mumbai Indians on April 27, 2024, in Delhi).

Ad

#4 KL Rahul-

KL Rahul scored a half-century in 14 balls against Delhi in 2018 - Source: Getty

Rahul is one of the three batters who have scored a 14-ball half-century in the IPL. He achieved this feat while playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) on April 8, 2018, in Mohali.

Ad

Chasing a target of 167, Rahul made an immediate statement. He scored 27 runs from nine balls in the first two overs bowled by Trent Boult and Mohammad Shami, respectively. He smashed 24 runs from the next four balls bowled by Amit Mishra and reached his half-century in just 14 balls.

Rahul was subsequently dismissed on 51 runs from 16 balls, and his knock included six boundaries and four maximums.

Kings XI Punjab won the game with eight balls to spare.

Ad

#3 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins scored 50 from 14 balls against MI In 2022- Source: Getty

The Aussie skipper holds the record for the second fastest IPL half-century. He scored the same against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Pune on April 6, 2025. He ended up unbeaten on 56 from 19 balls and smashed four boundaries and six maximums at a strike rate of 373.33.

Ad

Chasing a target of 162, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were in a spot of bother, losing half their side in 13.1 overs with only 101 runs on board. What followed was absolute carnage.

Cummins was aggressive from the word go and attacked the MI bowlers. He smashed the second ball he faced in the innings for a six, and Tymal Mills was on the receiving end. He followed it up with a four on the very next ball.

Ad

He thereafter smashed Jasprit Bumrah for a maximum and a boundary in the next four deliveries he faced. Daniel Sams was ripped apart by Pat Cummins in his third over and conceded 35 runs. Cummins smashed four maximums and two boundaries in the said over and also scored two runs on the no-ball delivery bowled by Sams.

KKR won the match with four overs to spare, and Cummins was the unlikely hero with the bat for his team.

Ad

#2 Romario Shepherd-

Expand Tweet

Ad

Three batters have scored half-centuries in the IPL in 14 balls. However, as Shepherd has a better strike rate than the other two, he is ranked above them in second place.

Shepherd scored a 14-ball half-century (53*) at an astounding strike rate of 378.57. His knock included four boundaries and six maximums as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowlers were on the receiving end on May 3, 2025, in Bengaluru.

The West Indian all-rounder came into bat with just 14 balls remaining in the innings. Shepherd smashed 33 runs in the 19th over of the innings, bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. He thereafter scored 20 runs off the last over bowled by Matheesha Pathirana.

Ad

RCB eventually scored 213 for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs. CSK fell short of the target by two runs, and Shepherd was named Man of the Match for his explosive knock.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal-

Expand Tweet

Ad

The opener holds the record for the fastest IPL half-century. He achieved the feat against KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 11, 2023.

Chasing a modest target of 150, Jaiswal made a mockery of the KKR bowling attack. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener scored the fastest IPL fifty, reaching the mark in just 13 balls. He smashed 26 runs from the first over bowled by Nitish Rana and did not stop there.

He continued to torment the KKR bowlers and remained unbeaten on 98 from 47 balls during the innings. Courtesy of Jaiswal's innings, the Rajasthan Royals chased down the target in just 13.1 overs.

The southpaw was named Man of the Match for his aggressive knock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meit Sampat A cricket enthusiast who is passionate towards the game! Know More