Top 5 highest scores after 10 overs of an innings in the IPL ft. SRH

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters put on a historic show to record the highest score in the Indian Premier League's history against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The fifties from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen propelled the Orange Army to 277, which comfortably beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's previously held record of 263.

As the mammoth score naturally suggests, the carnage began from the word go. Travis Head, making his SRH debut, was at his destructive best, scoring boundaries at will to help the side score 81 runs in the powerplay, a new franchise record.

The scoring spree continued as Abhishek Sharma took the baton over, recording the fastest-ever fifty in SRH's history. The flat surface in store for the contest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium also allowed MI to have a decent say in the run chase themselves, and they did have an eventful powerplay and were in the thick of things at the halfway stage. However, the five-time champions fell short by 31 runs in the end to culminate the run-fest.

On that note, let us take a look at the top 5 highest scores after 10 overs of an innings in the IPL.

#1 148/2 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

As mentioned above, the highest total in IPL history also yielded the highest score at the halfway mark of the innings as well. The efforts from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma ensured that SRH had piled up a mammoth tally of 148 runs after 10 overs of the innings.

Given the conditions and the fact that they had wickets in hand, SRH could continue with the same approach in the second half of the innings. While they could not match the steep task of matching their tally from the first 10 overs, they did manage to score an equally impressive 129 run in the final 10 overs to end up with the record score.

Jasprit Bumrah was primarily responsible for the 19-run difference between the two scores. The right-arm pacer bowled only one over in the first half of the innings, and bowled the remainder of his overs at the back end of the innings.

#2 141/2 - MI vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024

MI were not in for a meek surrender as they went for the target, and by the way they batted in the first 10 overs, the contest was evenly placed, giving SRH a major scare at one point.

Attempting to chase the record score, MI opening batters - Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got the side off to the perfect start. They brought up the 50-run mark in three overs, and although a couple of wickets fell in quick succession, the torch was carried on by Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma.

The middle-order pair continued the onslaught and their aggression meant that MI ended up with 141 runs at the halfway point of the innings, which was better than the initial required rate for the run chase.

However, MI lost steam in the second half courtesy of a couple of tight overs that inflated the required rate. Tim David stepped up with some hits in the death overs, but it proved to be too late as the SRH pacers and their cutters did the trick.

#3 131/3 - MI vs SRH, Abu Dhabi, 2021

Yet another entry in this list witnesses an encounter between MI and SRH. During the second half of the 2021 IPL in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), SRH had accepted their fate as the last-placed team, but MI still had a chance to qualify for the Eliminator, but were quite behind KKR in terms of net run-rate.

MI went berserk with the bat in Abu Dhabi, scoring 83 runs in the powerplay, with Ishan Kishan doing most of the damage. The left-handed batter scored 84 runs off just 32 deliveries to boost MI to 131 runs in the first 10 overs of the innings.

Although Suryakumar Yadav stepped up with 82 runs off 40 deliveries, MI lost steam in the second half of the innings, ending up with 235-9.

SRH ended MI's playoff aspirations and sealed KKR's progress after crossing the 65-run mark during the run chase. The Orange Army were also well placed at the halfway mark, scoring 105-2, but were eventually restricted to 193-8 to hand MI the win by 42 runs.

In the end, even though KKR and MI both ended with 14 points apiece, it was the former that made it to the playoffs by virtue of their net run rate of +0.587 compared to the latter's +0.116.

#4 131/3 - PBKS vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2014

The 2014 Kings XI Punjab side (now renamed as the Punjab Kings) were arguably one of the most entertaining teams in the competition's history. One of their most memorable wins of the season en route the final came in the form of a record run chase against the Sunrisers Hyderabad away from home.

Tasked with chasing down a mammoth 206-run target, the Kings lost Virender Sehwag in the very first over itself. However, Manan Vohra's assault on Dale Steyn was encouraging for the team and Wriddhiman Saha's intent from the other end kept them in the game.

The duo laid down a brilliant foundation for the middle order, and by the time they departed, the score read 125-3 after 9.1 overs. The Australian duo of Glenn Maxwell and George Bailey took things over in the second half and helped the team chase down the total with eight balls to spare.

#5 130/0 - Deccan Chargers vs MI, Mumbai DYP, 2008

MI's life in the IPL began with four successive defeats, the most brutal of which came against the Deccan Chargers.

After being put into bat first, MI put up a below-par batting performance to end up with only 154-7, which was an improvement considering they were tottering at 55-4 after 10.3 overs.

While MI's batting in the first 10 overs was a sorry display, DC turned up with the exact opposite. The opening pair of Adam Gilchrist and VVS Laxman made a mockery of the target, with the latter largely playing as the second fiddle.

DC had arguably wrapped up the contest inside the powerplay itself, and carried on to boost their net-run rate. They managed to score 130 runs at the 10-over mark of the innings, as Gilchrist recorded his century.

DC scored the remainder of the runs in quick time to win by 10 wickets and with eight overs to spare.