Top 5 players with most appearances in IPL finals without winning once ft. Virat Kohli

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli is set to appear in yet another IPL final. RCB will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the summit clash of the 2025 season on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both teams have never won the IPL trophy and will be aiming for their maiden title as they meet once again this season. More so, Virat Kohli, who has been with the franchise since the start of the tournament in 2008, will be desperate to finally win the league after coming close multiple times.

Like Virat Kohli, there are also other big names who have played in multiple IPL finals but have not been able to win the trophy even once. Here are the top five players with the most appearances in the finals without winning even once.

Former Karnataka pacer Sreenath Aravind has two appearances in IPL finals without winning the trophy even once. Both these instances came with RCB. The local lad played for the franchise in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2017. RCB made it to the final twice in this time, in 2011 and 2016, but lost both games.

In the 2011 final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sreenath Aravind bowled three overs and gave away 39 runs with two wickets to his name. The left-arm quick also played the 2016 final against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), and finished with impressive figures of 2/30 from his four overs.

#4 Axar Patel

Axar Patel in action for Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

All-rounder Axar Patel has also been a part of two IPL finals so far, but has not got his hands on the trophy. Axar was with the Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS) during the 2014 edition when they played the final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

He did not get an opportunity to bat, but bowled four overs for 21 runs and no wickets. His second final appearance came in 2020 with the Delhi Capitals (DC) against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He scored nine runs off as many deliveries and returned with figures of 0/16 from four overs in that game.

Chris Gayle played two finals for RCB - Source: Getty

RCB superstar and opening batter Chris Gayle was also a part of two IPL finals with the side in 2011 and 2016. The 2011 final against CSK was a poor outing for Gayle, who failed to get going and was dismissed for a three-ball duck. However, not many know that he picked up two wickets in the same game.

The 2016 final was better for Gayle compared to the 2011 one in terms of his performance with the bat. The left-hander scored a crucial 38-ball 76 as RCB were chasing 209, and things looked in control before he was dismissed. The team eventually collapsed.

#2 AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers played two finals for RCB - Source: Getty

Along with Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, another RCB legend, also featured in the 2011 and 2016 IPL finals for the franchise. AB de Villiers got off to a decent start in the 2011 final against CSK but failed to convert it into a big score. He eventually made 18 runs off 12 balls with three boundaries.

In the 206 final, De Villiers failed to deliver. The right-hander, batting at number three, could score only five runs off six balls in a big run chase.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has played three finals for RCB - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli tops this list, having played three IPL finals without winning the trophy. He is set for his fourth final appearance when RCB take on PBKS in the summit clash of the ongoing edition. He has played all three finals for the franchise in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

In the final of the 2009 season, he scored seven runs off eight balls batting at number six. Kohli got a start in the 2011 final, making 35 runs off 32 balls, but could not stay for longer to see his team home. In the 2016 final, a season where he was at his absolute best, Kohli scored a 35-ball 54, but once again failed to carry on as his team lost the game.

