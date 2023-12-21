Top 5 salary drops of players in IPL 2024 auction from IPL 2023 ft. Harry Brook

The IPL 2024 auction happened on December 19 at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. The ten IPL franchises splurged ₹230.45 crore to sign 72 players, including 30 foreigners.

The biggest earners were Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Both Australian fast bowlers crossed the ₹20 crore mark at the mini auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad signed Cummins for ₹20.50 crore, while Starc earned a ₹24.75 crore deal from Kolkata Knight Riders.

While it was a memorable day for Starc and Cummins, the following five players would be extremely disappointed, as their IPL salaries reduced significantly.

Top five salary drops at IPL 2024 auction

#1 Harry Brook - ₹9.25 crore

England batter Harry Brook made his IPL debut last season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The rising star smashed a hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders, but his other performances did not help him justify his ₹13.25 crore price tag.

Unsurprisingly, SRH released him before the auction. Not too many teams showed interest in the England batter at the IPL 2024 Auction. Eventually, Delhi Capitals signed him for ₹4 crore.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga - ₹9.25 crore

Like Harry Brook, Wanindu Hasaranga's salary has also reduced by ₹9.25 crore this season. The Sri Lankan all-rounder earned ₹10.75 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2023.

RCB released him before the 2024 season. Hasaranga kept ₹1.5 crore as his base price at the auction, and Sunrisers Hyderabad signed him for his reserve price.

#3 Lockie Ferguson - ₹8 crore

Express pacer Lockie Ferguson surprisingly remained unsold in the first round of this year's auction. Teams were reluctant to bid for him because of his injury issues. Eventually, Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him for ₹2 crore.

Ferguson had a ₹10 crore deal with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. He got to play only three games, taking one wicket.

#4 Shardul Thakur - ₹6.75 crore

Shardul Thakur returned to Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2024 auction in a ₹4 crore deal. While Thakur would be delighted to play under MS Dhoni, he would not be pleased with his salary cut.

Kolkata Knight Riders paid ₹10.75 crore for his services in IPL 2023. Since his performances were not up to the mark, his salary has come down to ₹4 crore now.

#5 Shahrukh Khan - ₹1.6 crore

Hard-hitting all-rounder Shahrukh Khan earned ₹9 crore per season from Punjab Kings in 2022 and 2023. However, the Kings released him before the IPL 2024 auction.

PBKS tried to sign him again at a lower price, but Gujarat Titans outbid them in the race and secured Khan's services for ₹7.4 crore, but Khan's salary reduced a bit.

