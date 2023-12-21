Top 5 salary gains of players in IPL 2024 auction from IPL 2023 ft. Alzarri Joseph

The IPL 2024 Auction took place on December 19 in Dubai. Seventy-two players from different parts of the world earned contracts from 10 franchises at the mini auction. Australian fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins were the top two most expensive signings at ₹24.75 crore and ₹20.50 crore, respectively.

Fans should note that Starc and Cummins did not participate in IPL 2023 due to workload issues. Starc is returning to the league for the first time after 2015, while Cummins played his last IPL season in 2022 for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

A few big names from IPL 2023, who were released by teams ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction, ended up earning bigger contracts from franchises in Dubai. Here's a list of the top five biggest salary gains of players this year.

#1 Alzarri Joseph's salary increased by ₹9.1 crore at IPL 2024 Auction

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph received the biggest contract of his career at the auction in Dubai. Three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore went all out for the right-arm pacer and secured his services for a whopping ₹11.5 crore.

Joseph's salary in IPL 2023 was just ₹2.4 crore. Gujarat Titans signed him for that amount in 2022 and retained him for the same price in 2023. Despite having an ordinary IPL 2023 season, Joseph's salary increased significantly this year.

#2 Rovman Powell's salary increased by ₹4.6 crore at IPL 2024 Auction

West Indies captain Rovman Powell earned his maiden IPL contract from Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2022. DC signed him for ₹2.8 crore and retained him for the same amount in 2023.

Despite his impressive performances, Powell lost his place in the DC squad. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals (RR) fought a bidding war for him at the auction, with RR eventually signing him for ₹7.4 crore.

#3 Umesh Yadav's salary was hiked by ₹3.8 crore

Experienced Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav joined the Gujarat Titans (GT) for IPL 2024 at ₹5.8 crore. Two years ago, Kolkata Knight Riders signed him at his base price of ₹2 crore at the mega auction.

Yadav has a ton of experience under his belt. He even made a comeback to the Indian T20I team in 2022. Hence, GT showed interest in him and signed him for ₹5.8 crore.

#4 Rilee Rossouw's salary went up by ₹3.4 crore at IPL 2024 Auction

Rilee Rossouw had a day full of ups and downs on December 19. The South African batter remained unsold in the first round. A few teams requested his name in the accelerated auction, and then, Rossouw ended up earning a deal worth ₹8 crore from the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Delhi Capitals had signed him for ₹4.6 crore in the previous auction but released him because of his inconsistent performances. Interestingly, DC bid till ₹7.8 crore for Rossouw before PBKS signed him.

#5 Yash Dayal's salary increased by ₹1.8 crore at IPL 2024 Auction

Another former Gujarat Titans fast bowler who earned a bigger contract from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was Yash Dayal. GT signed the uncapped Indian pacer for ₹3.2 crore in IPL 2022 and retained him for the same amount next season.

Dayal's career derailed after Rinku Singh smacked him for five sixes. However, RCB have shown faith in him and signed him for ₹5 crore at the auction.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.