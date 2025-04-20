Top 5 youngest debutants in IPL history ft. Vaibhav Suryavanshi 

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name in the history books by becoming the youngest ever Indian Premier League (IPL) player. The 14-year-old made his IPL debut against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 19, and made an immediate impression, scoring a stroke-filled 34 off just 20 deliveries.

In the company of Yashasvi Jaiswal, he added 85 runs in less than nine overs, putting Rajasthan Royals in a comfortable position in a chase of 181. Rajasthan were in a dominant position until the 18th over, but some quick wickets and tidy overs from Avesh Khan and Prince Yadav orchestrated an incredible two-run win for LSG.

Suryavanshi, bought by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore in the mega auction, displayed his attacking prowess right from ball one. He definitely has a very bright future and is a superstar in the making.

With Suryavanshi becoming the youngest ever IPL player, let us now have a look at the five youngest debutants in IPL history:

#5 Pradeep Sangwan- 17 years, 179 days (2008)

Pradeep Sangwan emerged from the U-19 World Cup in 2008.- Source: Getty

Left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan was part of the Indian squad that won the under-19 World Cup in Malaysia under the leadership of Virat Kohli. He bowled several match-defining spells with the new ball.

Sangwan was the first U-19 pick at the inaugural IPL draft and was roped in by the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He made his IPL debut against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2008, aged just 17 years and held the record for being the youngest IPL player for 11 years.

#4 Riyan Parag- 17 years, 152 days (2019)

Riyan Parag in the IPL nets. Source: Getty

Riyan Parag oozes class and elegance, but due to the lack of consistency, he hasn't quite managed to make himself a permanent feature in the Indian team. Parag was snapped up by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2019 IPL season for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

He went on to make his debut against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that season and also became the youngest half-centurion in IPL history, breaking the joint record of Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw.

Rajasthan kept persisting with the youngster, believing in his talent, but he couldn't quite deliver consistently. He was bought by RR again ahead of the 2022 auction and finally realized his potential in 2024, becoming the highest run scorer for the franchise that season.

#3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman- 17 years, 11 days (2018)

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman remains the youngest foreign player to have played in the IPL. He added a different sort of variety with his ability to bowl with the new ball.

Mujeeb was bought by the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) ahead of the 2018 season and made his debut against the Delhi Capitals aged just 17 years and 11 days.

He made an immediate impact with the ball, bagging the wickets of Colin Munro and Rishabh Pant. He has so far played 20 matches in the IPL, bagging as many wickets.

#2 Prayas Ray Burman- 16 years, 157 days (2019)

The teenager was the youngest IPL debutant before Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke the record on April 19. A leg spinner from Bengal, Prayas Barman was bought by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the 2019 edition for Rs 1.5 crore.

The leggie played just one game for the franchise, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019. He has yet to make his first-class debut for Bengal, but with age still on his side, Prayas will look to revive his career.

#1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi- 14 years, 23 days (2025)

When Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a couple of sixes in his first four deliveries in his IPL career, the commentators came up with a list of nicknames. ‘Baby Boss’ was one of them, which could go on to define the teenage prodigy in the coming years.

Playing in your first IPL game at the age of 14 years and smashing an experienced campaigner like Shardul Thakur for a six on the very first ball requires immense guts and self-confidence.

The baby-faced assassin was at his fearless best, and if the initial signs are anything to go by, Vaibhav could go on to become one of the greats in the future. Given how he performed in the opening game, Vaibhav could end up getting more games for RR in the ongoing season.

