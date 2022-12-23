Unsold Player in IPL 2023: List of Unsold Players in IPL Auction 2023 with Prices 

The IPL 2023 Auction culminated a few minutes ago. The IPL mini auction was a memorable event for many players across the world. Sam Curran earned a massive contract worth ₹18.5 crore. The likes of Ben Stokes, Cameron Green and Nicholas Pooran received big deals at the IPL 2023 Auction as well.

However, only a maximum of 87 players could have been sold at the IPL auction due to the squad size limits. 405 players had made it to the final list of IPL 2023 Auction, which is why the majority of the cricketers failed to attract any bids from the IPL teams.

IPL 2023 Unsold Players List with Prices

Here is the complete list of players who remained unsold at the IPL 2023 Auction earlier today:

Prashant Chopra (₹20 lakh)

Deepesh Nailwal (₹20 lakh)

Trilok Nag (₹20 lakh)

Shubham Kapse (₹20 lakh)

Utkarsh Singh (₹20 lakh)

Jitendar Pal (₹20 lakh)

B Surya (₹20 lakh)

R Sanjay (₹20 lakh)

Priyank Panchal (₹20 lakh)

Varun Aaron (₹50 lakh)

Richard Gleeson (₹50 lakh)

Ekant Sen (₹20 lakh)

Luke Wood (₹1 crore)

Johnson Charles (₹50 lakh)

Dilshan Madushanka (₹50 lakh)

Tom Curran (₹75 lakh)

Rehan Ahmed (₹50 lakh)

G Ajitesh (₹20 lakh)

Sanjay Yadav (₹20 lakh)

Sumeet Verma (₹20 lakh)

Himanshu Bisht (₹20 lakh)

Shubhang Hegde (₹20 lakh)

Jamie Overton (₹2 crore)

Yuvraj Chudasama (₹20 lakh)

Tejas Baroka (₹20 lakh)

Paul van Meekeren (₹20 lakh)

Akash Singh (₹20 lakh)

Karan Shinde (₹20 lakh)

B Indrajith (₹20 lakh)

J Suchith (₹20 lakh)

Riley Meredith (₹1.5 crore)

Dasun Shanaka (₹50 lakh)

Jimmy Neesham (₹2 crore)

Wayne Parnell (₹75 lakh)

Mohammad Nabi (₹1 crore)

Daryl Mitchell (₹1 crore)

Dawid Malan (₹1.5 crore)

Travis Head (₹2 crore)

Sherfane Rutherford (₹1.5 crore)

Rassie van der Dussen (₹2 crore)

Paul Stirling (₹50 lakh)

Suryansh Shedge (₹20 lakh)

Will Smeed (₹40 lakh)

Blessing Muzarabani (₹50 lakh)

Dushmantha Chameera (₹50 lakh)

Taskin Ahmed (₹50 lakh)

Sandeep Sharma (₹50 lakh)

S Midhun (₹20 lakh)

Shreyas Gopal (₹20 lakh)

Izharulhaq Naveed (₹20 lakh)

Chintal Gandhi (₹20 lakh)

Lance Morris (₹30 lakh)

Corbin Bosch (₹20 lakh)

Saurabh Kumar (₹20 lakh)

Priyam Garg (₹20 lakh)

Himmat Singh (₹20 lakh)

Rohan Kunnummal (₹20 lakh)

Shubham Khajuria (₹20 lakh)

LR Chethan (₹20 lakh)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (₹1 crore)

Tabraiz Shamsi (₹1 crore)

Kusal Mendis (₹50 lakh)

Mujtaba Yousuf (₹20 lakh)

Mohammed Azharuddeen (₹20 lakh)

Dinesh Bana (₹20 lakh)

Sumit Kumar (₹20 lakh)

Shashank Singh (₹20 lakh)

Abhimanyu Easwaran (₹20 lakh)

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes