What happened the last time RCB hosted GT at M Chinnaswamy Stadium before IPL 2025? 

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally play their first Indian Premier League (IPL) home game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium this season. The Rajat Patidar-led side will go head-to-head against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 2, Wednesday.

RCB have had a superb start to their IPL 2025 campaign thus far. They are currently at the top of the points table with two out of two wins. GT, meanwhile, started poorly against Punjab Kings (PBKS) but then roared back with a superb win over the Mumbai Indians (MI).

This would be GT's first away match of IPL 2025. Conversely, RCB have been on the road so far but now play their maiden home game in front of a potentially packed Chinnaswamy Stadium crowd. But what happened the last time these two teams met at this venue?

Well, in total RCB have played host to GT twice, with both teams winning one bout each. Last time, RCB thrashed the Titans after a superb bowling performance in IPL 2024.

Mohammed Siraj bamboozled "new team" GT for RCB

RCB's pace attack won them the match the last time GT came on Bengaluru shores. Fascinatingly, it was Mohammed Siraj who won the Player of the Match award. Fast forward now, Siraj represents Gujarat after RCB released him before the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Talking about the match, Siraj broke the back of GT when he took the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill inside his first two overs. Yash Dayal also moved the bowl a bit before Cameron Green got Sai Sudharsan to have GT 22/3 after the powerplay, their lowest ever in IPL history.

Then, David Miller (30) and Shahrukh Khan (37) built a partnership of 59 runs, but they both got out in a span of an over. Rahul Tewatia's quick 35 injected some hope for GT, but RCB continued to take wickets and bowled the visitors out for 147.

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli for RCB [Getty Images]

The duo of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli almost killed off the run-chase within the powerplay itself. Well, Kohli, who won the IPL 2024 Orange Cap, started the proceedings with two sixes off the very first over.

But then, Faf went berserk. He first clubbed Josh Little for 20 runs in an over before completing his all-attacking fifty in just 18 balls. By the time he got out, RCB had razed away to 92 runs in the powerplay itself!

But then came a middle-order collapse. RCB tried to finish the run-chase as quickly as they could to boost their Net Run Rate (NRR) chances. The entire batting order went like a pack of cards as RCB lost as many as six wickets within a span of just 25 runs.

Josh Little came back brilliantly to take four of those wickets, while Noor Ahmad took the rest of the two. But with just 31 runs remaining and more than 9 overs in hand, RCB had to clinch this game.

Dinesh Karthik clubbed three boundaries off Rashid Khan's bowling to finish the run-chase. Swapnil Singh (15* off 9) also made a vital cameo to take RCB home with 4 wickets and 38 balls remaining.

