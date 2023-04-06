What was the last match scorecard of RCB in IPL 2023?

The two tournament heavyweights in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to cross swords for Match 9 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 6.

After almost four years, KKR are set to host an IPL game. They, however, will enter the fixture on the back of a defeat in their previous game against the Punjab Kings.

In an evening game in Mohali, KKR bowlers leaked 191 runs in the first innings. Their chase never got going and they lost half of their side on 80. Venkatesh Iyer, however, took the game deep as KKR's score was read at 146/7 after 16 overs.

Unfortunately, for them, the rain started to pour and PBKS were rewarded with a seven-run victory (by DLS Method).

RCB, on the other hand, will be riding high after a marvelous win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening encounter. A proper team effort saw them beat the five-time IPL champions by eight wickets.

Scorecard of RCB in their previous IPL 2023 game

In their game against Mumbai, RCB laid out a dominant show at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing 172 in the second innings, openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis dished out superlative performances. They made a mockery of the run-chase, taking a toll on the MI bowlers right from the start.

While Faf scored a quick-fire 43-ball 73, which included five boundaries and six maximums, Kohli batted through the innings and remained unbeaten at 82 off just 49 balls. The former captain struck six boundaries and a total of five lusty blows en route to his knock.

While Dinesh Karthik, who was sent into bat at No.3, recorded an unwanted duck, Glenn Maxwell whacked a couple of sixes in the three balls he faced. Kohli ended the proceedings with a four and a six to finish the game with 22 balls in hand.

Earlier, RCB bowlers backed their captain's decision to bowl first by putting immense pressure on the MI batters. They restricted Mumbai to 171 despite a belligerent 84*-run knock by Tilak Verma.

Almost all RCB bowlers were amongst the wickets, with Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Akash Deep, Harshal Patel and Michael Bracewell taking one wicket apiece. Karn Sharma took two wickets, dismissing Nehal Wadhera and Tim David.

The Bangalore-based franchise will want to dish out another authoritative performance when they take the field against KKR and make it two wins in two this season.

