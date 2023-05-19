What is Virat Kohli's longest six in IPL history?

Over the years, the IPL has witnessed some of the best six-hitters in cricket history like MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson and Kieron Pollard.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, isn't a name regularly associated with big hitting. The former RCB captain is known for his technically sound batting.

However, Kohli, the tournament's record run-scorer, is also fifth on the list of most sixes by a batter in the cash-rich league. Kohli has hit 233 sixes in 228 innings in the IPL; he's behind Chris Gayle (357), Rohit Sharma (255), AB de Villiers (251), MS Dhoni (239).

The Indian batter has evolved his game with time and become more explosive in recent years. In RCB's recently concluded match against SRH, Kohli hit the longest six of his IPL career, a 103-meter hit off Nitish Kumar Reddy in the ninth over of the first innings.

It was a mix between a pull and whip shot as Kohli used his strong bottom hand and legendary wristwork to send the ball into the stands. The strike was also his first 100+ meter six in the IPL.

Virat Kohli's century guides RCB to an eight-wicket win over SRH

Virat Kohli (100 runs off 63 balls) powered RCB to a comprehensive victory against SRH with his scintillating hundred. Chasing a target of 187, Kohli and Faf du Plessis (71 runs off 47 balls) posted a 172-run opening stand in 17.5 overs.

Kohli struck 12 fours and four sixes in the course of his imperious knock, which came at a strike-rate of 158.73. It seemed that Kohli and Du Plessis would guide their side to a 10-wicket win, but both of them were dismissed in quick succession.

Glenn Maxwell and Michael Bracewell applied the finishing touches to what was, in the end, a comfortable change for the Bangalore-based franchise at their home stadium.

RCB are now placed fourth in the points table with 14 points and one game in the league stage remaining. They will face the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, on Sunday, May 21 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

