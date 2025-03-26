When former RR pacer, unsold in IPL 2025, defended 4 runs off last over against KL Rahul’s PBKS in 2021 [Watch]

Former Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Kartik Tyagi once defended four runs off the last over against Punjab Kings (PBKS), who were led by KL Rahul, in an IPL 2021 match. Tyagi unfortunately went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auctions and is not a part of the action this time around.

Talking about the game in 2021, PBKS were chasing 186 runs and needed just four off the last over with eight wickets in hand. Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, who were well set, were at the crease.

It appeared as though they would easily win the game from that stage. However, Kartik Tyagi, who came in to bowl the final over, had different plans. His first ball was a full toss outside off-stump that Markram missed and was eventually a dot ball.

He conceded a single off the second delivery and then dismissed Pooran off the third ball, who was caught behind by Sanju Samson. The equation was then down to three runs off as many deliveries.

Deepak Hooda then made his way to the crease. The fourth ball was also a dot ball, with Tyagi bowling it wide and outside the off-stump. He bowled a similar delivery on the fifth ball which Hooda ended up edging behind to Samson as PBKS lost another wicket.

It then came down to three runs needed off the final delivery. Karthik Tyagi held his nerves and bowled a dot ball to Fabian Allen as Rajasthan went on to win the game by two runs in the end.

Tyagi was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his figures of 2/29 and an exceptional final over to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Watch the unbelievable final over in a video posted by a couple of users (@ankurtzz & @mooniesssoobin) on X (formerly Twitter) below -

PBKS begin IPL 2025 campaign with a win over GT

Meanwhile, PBKS, who are yet to win the IPL trophy, began their 2025 season with a win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad. Under the leadership of their new skipper Shreyas Iyer, they have started on a positive note.

Batting first, Iyer's unbeaten 97 led the charge as they put up a massive total of 243/5 on the board. They managed to defend the total and hold Gujarat at 232/5 eventually to win the game by 11 runs in the end.

Shreyas also won the 'Player of the Match' award. He successfully led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory last year and PBKS will hope for him to lead them to glory this time around.

