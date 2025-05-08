Who said what - top 4 expert reactions on CSK's thrilling 2-wicket win vs KKR in IPL 2025 ft. Irfan Pathan 

Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced off against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 57th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, May 7, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ad

After opting to bat, KKR skipper Rahane led the charge with 48 off 33 balls, while valuable contributions from Manish Pandey (36* off 28) and Andre Russell (38 off 21) powered the hosts to 179/6 in their 20 overs. For the visitors, Noor Ahmad was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 4/31 in his four-over spell.

In response, debutant Urvil Patel provided an explosive start with a quickfire 31 off just 11 deliveries. However, despite his efforts, CSK suffered a collapse, losing half their side for just 60 runs inside the powerplay.

Ad

Trending

Dewald Brevis then launched a counterattack, smashing 30 runs off Vaibhav Arora in the 11th over and reaching his fifty in just 22 balls. He scored 52 off 25 deliveries and forged a vital 67-run partnership off 41 balls with Shivam Dube, who played a steady hand with 45 off 40. In the tense final moments, MS Dhoni held firm with an unbeaten 17 off 18 balls, steering CSK to a two-wicket win with two balls to spare.

This victory marked only CSK's third win of the season and dealt a major blow to defending champions KKR, who now sit sixth on the points table with 11 points from 12 matches. In this article, we take a look at some expert reactions to CSK’s thrilling two-wicket triumph over KKR in IPL 2025.

Ad

Top 4 expert reactions on CSK's thrilling 2-wicket win vs KKR in IPL 2025

#1 Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, speaking on his YouTube channel ‘OfficialIrfanpathan,’ expressed optimism about the future of Chennai Super Kings, highlighting the quality replacements they've brought in this season.

He praised debutant Urvil Patel for showcasing impressive talent in his very first game and lauded Dewald Brevis for his composed fifty, suggesting that both he and Ayush Matre could become long-term assets for the franchise. He stated:

Ad

“CSK not only won the match but also triumphed in the replacement league. Urvil Patel, with a strike rate of 171, impressed with a 31-run knock. Among players with over 1000 T20 runs, his strike rate ranks at the top. As a replacement, he showed his ability to hit big shots and play both fast bowlers and spinners well.”

Ad

“Then there's Dewald Brevis, who played a brilliant knock today and is often called 'Baby AB.' He played really well, and he's very consistent. He can serve CSK for many years. Aayush Matre is another brilliant player they have discovered. He got out today, but if you have three replacement players like him, you can bet on the future. It might be too early to say for Urvil Patel, but it's very exciting. If you get three good replacement players, what more do you need? It's a positive sign for CSK,” Pathan added.

Ad

Pathan also praised Shivam Dube for showing maturity by adjusting his natural attacking style to suit the match situation. He added:

“They won the match today, and Dube also played a great knock, though it was different from his usual fast-paced game. Today, he had to struggle and play more cautiously. And this struggle also tells a story. It's important to stand your ground and fight because the ball was gripping. The way CSK won the match, MS Dhoni also played a good innings, though slow, but he finished the game. The big shot at the end was very important.”

Ad

“For CSK, the coming years seem very promising. If you add a few more players like Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, and Pathirana, you'd have five or six good young players. If Ruturaj Gaikwad joins too, the future looks very bright for CSK,” he concluded.

#2 Tom Moody

Former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Tom Moody has labeled South Africa’s Dewald Brevis as one of the best signings by Chennai Super Kings in recent times.

Ad

The 22-year-old was brought in mid-season as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh and has since scored 126 runs in four innings, including a match-changing 52-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 7. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Moody said:

"Didn't get picked up in the auction, comes in as a replacement player, and this (Brevis) could be one of Chennai's best signings of the decade. Because, we saw back when Chris Gayle came in as a replacement player for Dirk Nannes for RCB. I'm not saying Brevis is going to be Chris Gayle, but what I'm going to say is Brevis is an exceptionally talented player and he's just starting to realize that talent.”

Ad

#3 Manoj Tiwary

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary also praised young Dewald Brevis for his impressive 52 off 25 balls on a track favorable to spinners. The 39-year-old also commended Shivam Dube for adapting to the game situation and building a crucial partnership with Brevis, where he focused on taking singles and doubles rather than playing his usual aggressive game. Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said:

“Most of the credit goes to Brevis, as he scored a half-century in just 25 balls. He excelled with a 52-run knock at a strike rate of 208, on a pitch that heavily favored spinners. The spinners looked dangerous, and runs were hard to come by for most batters.”

Ad

“There was even a phase during the partnership when Shivam Dube took his time, which was a smart move. He understood that since Brevis was attacking, he could focus on rotating the strike with singles and doubles. Even if he played a few dot balls or just singles, he knew he could make up for it later—which he did. It was a brilliant partnership, and in matches like these, at least one batter needs to play such an impactful innings. Today, Brevis stepped up and delivered,” he added.

Ad

#4 Aakash Chopra

On his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former Indian opener shared his thoughts on CSK’s promising future, noting that the team’s recent replacements appear to be part of a long-term plan. He highlighted the impressive performances of Dewald Brevis, Ayush Matre, and now Urvil Patel, all of whom have made notable impacts in their brief stints so far.

The 47-year-old also criticized the tactical decisions made by Kolkata Knight Riders, particularly the decision to bowl Moeen Ali for only two overs, possibly due to concerns that Brevis might target him. He said:

Ad

“Who is Urvil Patel, brother? The guy who scored 31 runs off 11 balls. He also holds the record for the fastest century in SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy). He’s the second-fastest centurion in the history of that cricket format. He's a wicketkeeper-batter, and now he's also been called up. So, as players keep getting injured one after another, replacements are coming in—and this is all now setting up for next year.”

Ad

“Dewald Brevis was another wildcard entry. This time he scored 50. He hit 30 runs in a single over off Vaibhav Arora, and that’s when I started thinking—sir, you are playing against weak bowling. Because you made Moeen Ali bowl—he even got Devon Conway out—but you only let him bowl two overs. You didn’t have the courage to bring him back, probably because Brevis was there. Even though Dubey was also there, maybe you thought Brevis would take him down too—just like Riyan Parag did,” Chopra added.

Ad

He continued:

“If that was the thinking, then Nortje should’ve been in the XI—no way Vaibhav should’ve bowled that over. Kolkata clearly made a tactical and strategic error. Shivam Dube played a vital knock, and Dhoni started slow, a bit like Test match batting. Once Dube got out, Mahi calmly decided to finish it himself, knowing the 19th and 20th overs would be bowled by Vaibhav and Russell. It became a game of fine margins—One yorker is missed, and the batter smacks it, takes the score close. Just one run was needed to tie the match. A single is taken, and Anshul Kamboj comes on strike and hits a four to finish the match.”

CSK are set to take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) next, with the match scheduled for Monday, May 12, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More