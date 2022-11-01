Yesterday was a big day for the Indian cricketers as the BCCI announced the squads for the four upcoming series of the Indian cricket team. The selection committee picked the players who will don the Indian jersey during the tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh.

After theT20 World Cup 2022, the Indian cricketers will head to New Zealand for three T20Is and three ODIs. Soon after, the Men in Blue will land in Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series and a two-match ICC World Test Championship series.

You can check out the four squads here:

The teams feature several new faces, like Yash Dayal and Kuldeep Sen. However, there were some unexpected exclusions from the squads as well.

Naturally, a few Indian cricketers were disappointed after not seeing their names in the Indian squads for the tours of Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Some of them took to social media to express their feelings. Here are the four Indian cricketers who shared cryptic social media posts after missing out on a place in the squads.

#1 One of the most impressive Indian cricketers - Ravi Bishnoi

It is tough to understand why leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi did not receive a place in the Indian squad. He has proven himself as a match-winner for India in the T20I format, and the BCCI also named him among the reserves for the T20 World Cup 2022.

However, the selectors did not pick him in the T20I squad for the series against New Zealand. For the record, Bishnoi has scalped 16 wickets in 10 T20Is at an economy rate of 7.09.

Reacting to his exclusion from the Indian squad, Bishnoi wrote on his Instagram story:

"Comeback is always stronger than setback."

#2 Prithvi Shaw

Former India U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw made his international debut in 2018. He has been in and out of the team ever since, but he has been out of the Indian squad since the England tour of 2021.

Shaw joined the Indian Test squad for that Test series after the tour of Sri Lanka. He did not play any matches in that series and was dropped subsequently.

Despite scoring runs in domestic cricket and the IPL, Shaw has not earned a recall yet. He wrote on Instagram:

"Hope you are watching everything Sai Baba."

#3 Umesh Yadav

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav earned a surprise recall to the Indian T20I squad for the series against Australia and South Africa earlier this year. He took three wickets in two matches but was not considered for the T20Is against New Zealand.

While Yadav is a member of the test squad for the series against Bangladesh, he is seemingly unhappy after being dropped from T20Is.

"Maybe you can fool me, but God is watching you mind that," Yadav uploaded a cryptic Instagram story yesterday.

#4 Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana made his international debut against Sri Lanka last year but did not receive any opportunities after that tour. The selectors have ignored the Kolkata Knight Riders star despite his decent performances in the IPL.

"HOPE. Hold on, pain ends," Rana posted a motivating message on Instagram after the squad announcement.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes