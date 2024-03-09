Season 2 "Reloaded" of Call of Duty has introduced several Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Easter eggs in the Zombies mode. These are hidden secrets that players can uncover, and they're often associated with quests scattered across the map. When gamers complete the missions, they're granted Easter eggs that help unlock the new dark rift. These quest items are obtained after clearing specific areas.

This article lists all the Easter egg quest items and their upgrade locations in Modern Warfare Zombies.

All Quest items for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Easter Egg in Season 2 reloaded and their locations

Before trying to get the Easter egg quest items necessary to unlock the dark rift, you have to complete the Act Four "Countermeasure" Story Mission. After that, you can try getting the following quest items.

Remember, Pack-a-Punched weapons and weapons will increase damage and increase your chances of Survival in Zombies.

1)Tattered MMA Gloves

Tattered MMA Gloves (Image via MrRoflWaffles)

Tattered MMA Gloves are found inside the ship in the rift. There, you will find an Obelisk inside a circle. After interacting with the same, you will need to survive by taking down zombies, and all these kills should be acquired using melee. When you get a certain number of eliminations this way, you will be granted the MMA Gloves Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Easter egg and also hear an audio prompt.

Golden upgrade for Tattered MMA Gloves

Golden Upgrade for Tattered MMA Gloves (Image via MrRoflWaffles)

The Golden upgrade for Tattered MMA Gloves Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Easter egg can be located in the Zargan Suburbs boxing gym. You need to melee three punching bags and defeat a flaming zombie with your fists to upgrade them.

3) Perforated Target

Perforated Target (Image via MrRoflWaffles)

Perforated Target can be acquired by going to the soccer fields in the northern part of the map, where you will find another Obelisk inside a circle. After interacting with it, you will have to eliminate some zombies by getting headshot kills. After getting enough finishes this way, you will be rewarded with a Perforated Target Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Easter egg.

Golden upgrade for Perforated Target

Golden Upgrade for Perforated Target (Image via MrRoflWaffles)

You can upgrade the Perforated Target Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Easter egg by going to the target practice in the South of the Shaheen Manor. Then, you have to interact with a central target, which will lead to other glowing targets spawning in the area. You will have to shoot all the spawned targets and a red zombie with a headshot to upgrade Perforated Target.

5) Pristine Mirror

Pristine Mirror (Image via MrRoflWaffles)

Pristine Mirror can be located in the bottom right-hand corner of the map inside the foggy area. Inside the area where players will interact with the Obelisk, they will have to kill the zombies with a specific AAT (Alternate Ammo Type) Weapon that the ground around the area is going to dictate. After getting the corresponding kills with all the AATs players will be rewarded with a Pristine Mirror Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Easter egg.

Golden upgrade for Pristine Mirror

Golden Upgrade for Pristine Mirror (Image via MrRoflWaffles)

Golden Upgrade for Pristine Mirror can be found in the Graveyard area on the right-hand side of the map. Once at the location, you have to deposit your purple item, which will spawn zombies glowing with different auras. After killing each glowing zombie with a corresponding AAT from the central tower. When you successfully kill all the zombies, you will be rewarded with a golden Upgrade for Pristine Mirror Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Easter egg.

7) Drum

Drum (Image via MrRoflWaffles)

To obtain the Drum Easter Egg, you must follow the game prompts and escort an ACV. You need to find Fletcher in the spore-ridden area and escort him while taking out the spawned boss, Krawvir, at the end.

Once Fletcher escapes and the boss is defeated, players will receive the fourth golden item, which is the Drum Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Easter egg.

Music Easter egg

115 Song Dark Rock location (Image via Joemet123)

In the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Dark Aether Rift mission in Act Four Countermeasures, players can play the instrumental of the classic Black Ops Zombies Easter egg song "115". To play the song, players have to enter the Countermeasure rift in the main Urzikstan map.

There, gamers have to enter the football stadium. There are three dark rocks within the area which play the instrumental version of the song "115." This is not necessarily an item but a notable Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Easter egg as it is a reference to one of the most popular games in the Call of Duty Black Ops series.

