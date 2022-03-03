What is Amouranth net worth? Twitch income, subcribers, and more revealed

Kaitlyn "Amouranth" is one of the few creators who enjoys an equally high standing on both YouTube and Twitch. Her stream blew up during the first wave of "hot tub" streams on Twitch back in 2020, while she has had over a million followers on Instagram well before that since 2018. The 29-year-old is one of the most successful female creators across the board.

Read on to find out her net worth, her sources of income, and understand how she has built such a massive following on multiple platforms.

How much does Amouranth earn and how?

Her estimated net worth as of March 2022 comes to be about $4,000,000. This includes income from her multiple YouTube channels, Twitch donations, OnlyFans subscribers, and her children's entertainment company.

A large chunk of her income was stripped in May 2021 when Twitch deemed her content "not advertiser-friendly" and took away the option for the streamer to monetize her stream. She continues to make a handsome income from donations while streaming to her nearly 6,000,000 Twitch followers.

(Read more about her ban and its impact here).

All her YouTube channels combined receive about 25-30 million views every month, which roughly translates to $20,000-$50,000 per month, depending on the advertisers who are picked to be paired with her content.

Earnings from Twitch will tend to fluctuate as she is frequently subjected to bans and suspensions for various reasons. The biggest chunk of her current income is definitely fueled by Twitch donations as users flood her chat with requests, and a donation is the only cohesive way to get her attention.

Amouranth's OnlyFans account, and her work on a few other adult platforms, generate upwards of $30,000 every month.

Cumulating all of this into yearly figures would mean that about half a million each comes from YouTube and OnlyFans.

She currently has around 25,000 active paid subscribers, and this number has more or less been stable or growing over the past few months. Taking this as a baseline of about $125,000/month comes from Twitch Prime subscribers, which means around $1.5 million is contributed by Amouranth's tight Twitch following.

Amouranth's earnings from her children's entertainment company have dwindled since COVID, but it still provides another addition to her income, however small it might be.

SUPPLIES SUPER LIMITED I STARTED A NEW BUSINESS! HAVE YOU EVER WANTED TO SMELL YOUR FAVORITE STREAMER OR OWN THEIR HOT TUB WATER (In physical form, not an NFT)? SAY LESS: cutiepatooties.me SUPPLIES SUPER LIMITED I STARTED A NEW BUSINESS! HAVE YOU EVER WANTED TO SMELL YOUR FAVORITE STREAMER OR OWN THEIR HOT TUB WATER (In physical form, not an NFT)? SAY LESS: cutiepatooties.meSUPPLIES SUPER LIMITED https://t.co/HRWbqU7ilH

Amouranth's various business ventures, investments, collaborations, and passion projects make up the rest of her income.

