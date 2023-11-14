Honkai Star Rail lore recap: All events leading to version 1.5

Honkai Star Rail is based on the gacha technique developed by the HoYoverse. Players can construct a character roster and lead a group of four in turn-based combat. The game also has open-world and dungeon exploration features.

A corrupting force known as the Fragmentum affects the Honkai Star Rail universe, where humanity follows in the footsteps of the godlike race of Aeons.

This article will summarize Honkai Star Rail's lore as of version 1.5, covering the period from the Herta Space Station until the conclusion of the Xianzhou arc.

The first location in Honkai Star Rail - Herta Space Station

March 7th at Herta Space Station (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The Trailblazers, who turned out to be Astral Express crew members, were woken by Dan Heng and March 7th following the departure of Kafka and Silverwolf from Herta Space Station. They encountered the Antimatter Legion, and their sheer number finally got the better of them.

Himeko came to the rescue and swiftly eliminated the enemies with the help of her drone. She identified herself as the third crew member and navigator of the Astral Express. The Trailblazer then visited Asta, the head researcher at Herta Space Station, who organized a counteroffensive against the Legion invasion.

Following a fight with the Doomsday Beast and the Aeon Nanook, the Trailblazer engaged Nanook in a simulation akin to a dream before Welt intervened to save them. Herta then identified herself and began testing the Trailblazer. Trailblazer and crew are now ready to board the Astral Express and leave the Space Station.

Adventure and Lore Recap of Jarilo-VI arc in Honaki Star Rail

March 7th at Belobog (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Due to the Stellaron's impact on the planet, Jarilo-VI's surface is covered in ice, leaving Belobog as the sole spot where people can exist in a harsh environment. Players leave the Space Station after their exploits and join the Astral Express, where they meet the train conductor Pom-Pom and travel to Jarilo-VI, the site of a recent Stellaron Burst.

After arriving at Jarilo-VI's surface, they run into Sampo, a charming man with green hair who is escaping the Silvermane Guards. As he offers to lead the crew, they discover that Belobog is the planet's last remaining human civilization. In addition to letting them seal the Stellaron, the Supreme Guardian of Belobog makes hotel accommodations for the Astral Express crew.

Astral Crew, Wanted Fugitive

Astral crew in front of their wanted poster (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

After fighting the Automaton Direwolf, one of Svarog's robots, the Astral Crew finds Svarog and Clara adjacent to the major Geomarrow vein. After an unsuccessful negotiation, the group returned to where Oleg, the Wildfire leader, decided to assist the Trailblazers and arrange a different hotel stay.

Bronya facing the Supreme Guardian

Bronya, the current Supreme Guardian of Belobog (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

When Bronya decides to spend the night at the hotel, they hear Cocolia's conversation with the Stellaron. Cocolia is requested to act against her daughter Bronya and wait for her to emerge. Players discover that Bronya has confronted the guardian when they last met on the final day at underground Belobog.

Despite recognizing that the battle against the supreme guardian will be challenging, the party decides to take it on. Before returning to the surface, Bronya is guided by Cocolia to learn the real reason for her acts. Now that Serval has been shown to be a member of the Architects until Cocolia banishes her, the crew returns to talk with her.

Serval says you must go past multiple Fragmentum monsters and the Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone to get to where Cocolia took Bronya. The Trailblazers will witness a lot of memories of their chats as they try to find Bronya and Cocolia.

Final Fight at Jarilo-VI

Cocolia, the previous Supreme Guardian (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Cocolia can be seen attempting to persuade Bronya to submit to Stellaron's wishes as the Trailblazer nears the top of Everwinter Hill. As her daughter watches, an extended battle follows against the corrupted Cocolia, leading to her consumption by the Stellaron. Choosing not to reveal the truth to the people of Belobog, Bronya says Cocolia bravely battled the Stellaron before dying.

Following this incident, the Astral Crew returned to their train to recover and prepare for what should have been Penacony, their next stop. But when Kafka suddenly appeared, it became the Xianzhou Luofu.

Adventure and Lore Recap of The Xianzhou Luofu arc in Honaki Star Rail

A character in the Xianzhou Luofu (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

When the Astral Crew returned to the train following their experiences on Jarilo-VI, they were reunited with the other passengers. Conductor Pom-Pom advised them to take a few days off before proceeding to their next destination. The scene switches to a dark room where Yanqing is sitting next to General Jing Yuan and a prisoner approaching them while being led by a troop of soldiers as the pioneer begins the next journey.

The prisoner approached them and declared, "Out of five people, three must pay a price. Jing Yuan, you are not one of them." The scenario changes to Dan Heng awakening from his dream as Trailblazer and March 7th were knocking on his train room door.

Inside Astral Express

Trailblazer, inside the Astral Express (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The group proceeded to the conference room to find out where Himeko and Pom-Pom awaited them at their next destination. Pom-Pom announced their next stop, and a well-known face boarded. Trailblazers saw that everyone had a gloomy expression as Kafka introduced herself.

Kafka then asked the Astral Express Crew to reroute to the Xianzhou Luofu, only two warp leaps away, due to a Stellaron Burst that occurred 45 system hours ago. She also informed the Astral Crew that neither she nor her colleague Blade—the prisoner in Dan Heng's dream—had anything to do with the Stellaron Burst.

Dan Heng told the Astral Crew that although the Xianzhou Luofu is a ship, the people of Xianzhou view it as a planet. This time, Welt went with the other three once they landed in the Xianzhou Luofu. After exploring, the Astral crew came upon some wounded soldiers who advised them to keep going.

They overcame a few Mara-Struck warriors who had surrounded an individual en route. We find out later that the individual is Tingyun, the Luofu Sky-Faring Commission merchant guild ambassador. Tingun later brought us to see Madam Yukong, who turned down the Astral Crew's offer of assistance with the Stellaron Burst.

Meeting Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan, the General of the Xianzhou Alliance (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Abruptly emerging through a holograph, Jing Yuan turned down the offer of assistance with Stellaron but requested assistance with another problem. Then, a general there disclosed that Blade had escaped their clutches.

Trailblazers headed to meet Tingyun at a room where a cut scene took place, and we spotted Fu Xuan, Jing Yuan, and Yanqing after verifying the scenario. The cut scene revealed that Fu Xuan is Jing Yuan's heir and that there are indications that Jing Yuan may have allowed Blade to go.

However, Dan Heng alerted Himeko of Blade's dangers as she rewatched the video of Kafka on the train. He later chose to proceed to Luofu to join his crew members after speaking with Himeko. There, he encountered a wanderer named Luocha and a Cloud Knight named Sushang.

Fighting Kafka

Kafka, the Stellaron Hunter's member (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Trailblazer and the group discovered that Kafka was drawing them to an open space so they could have their last confrontation with her while searching for the Stellaron Hunters with Tingyun. Later, when Kafka is determined to fight to the death, Fu Xuan shows up to aid the Astral crew.

Trailblazer and the crew visited the Divination Commission the day after the Kafka incident. They were greeted by Jing Yuan and Fu Xuan, who instructed them to fix three terminals and vanquish the Stellaron spirits en route.

Later, Blade helped Kafka escape during questioning before the Divination Commission. On fleeing, she finds the Ambrosial Arbor, an antiquated relic that can control death and mold life. Welt will understand why the Ambrosial Arbor is seen as a curse in the Xianzhou Luofu after conquering the item.

While traveling to Alchemy Commission to rendezvous with Fu Xuan, members of the Astral Crew discovered several bodies from a vicious struggle. Then, one of the wounded Cloud Knights will report that, up until some of their own began murdering each other, they were winning the battle.

Following yet another intense battle, it was discovered that Tingyun was the betrayer who, in the end, transformed into a ball of fire and re-emerged as Lord Ravager Phantylia, one of the seven rangers who work for Nanook and wreaks havoc on the planet.

Dan Heng's transformation

Dan Heng Ibibitor Lunae, a 5-star Imaginary element character (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Conversely, Dan Heng encountered Kafka at Scalegorge Waterscape, where Blade awaited him. After that, there was a cutscene in which Blade changed Dan Heng into Inbibitor Lunae by piercing him with a sword. When Jing Yuan arrived, he asked Kafka to remove Blade from that location. Imbibitor Lunae was then referred to by Jing Yuan as his "old friend," but Dan Heng objected, claiming he wasn't him.

When Jing Yuan and Dan Heng reunite with the Astral crew, Heng uses his newly acquired power to cause an underwater metropolis to emerge where the Ambrosial Arbor roots once stood. Finally, during the pivotal battle with Phantylia, Jing Yuan and the Astral group united to vanquish her. Phantylia stated that Xianzhou's devastation is imminent after losing.

The return of Jingliu at the end of the Xianzhou arc in Honkai Star Rail

Jingliu, an Ice element character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

After the Trailblazers returned to the Divination Commission and told everyone about the situation and the people they had lost in this war, a farewell ceremony was held for the people they had lost, including Tingyun. Jingliu, Jing Yuan's master, asked Jing Yuan to choose a side prior to the Aeons' war starting when Luocha visited Jing Yuan at the conclusion of the parting cutscene.

Later on, we witnessed the Sword Master of Xianzhou Luofu Jingliu's reappearance in a side quest. She reunited with all of her former acquaintances, including Blade, a well-known Stellaron Hunter, Dan Heng, Bailu, and Jing Yuan, after returning to her home planet. Later, she and Blade engaged in a sword fight, which she easily prevailed in.

Topaz debut in Honkai Star Rail

Topaz and Numby, a 5-star character who wields the Fire element (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

As of now, Topaz serves as the Senior Manager of the Strategic Investment Department at the IPC. In addition to being a dedicated worker for the company, she leads the Special Debts Picket Team, whose job is to collect the company's debt.

She was one of the "Ten Stonehearts," chosen as the central stone of the "topaz of debt retrieval" at an early age. She is fortunate to have her partner Numby's talent for locating wealth, which comes in handy when she gets into debt-collection situations.

Topaz traveled to Belobog with her small companion Numby to retrieve an old debt. Upon reaching the snow-covered plains of Belobog, she encountered March 7th and Trailblazer, who were conversing with her guards. They later learned about one another following a few small talk sessions. Subsequently, the trailblazers headed toward Belobog to meet Bronya, who had called them about a problem. They ran into Topaz again in the palace, where she was chatting with Bronya.

Following Topaz's departure, Bronya informed the Trailblazers about the situation, and they tried to convince Topaz to reduce the interest rate or find an alternative method of repaying Belebog's debt.

When a heated argument broke out between the Trailblazer and Topaz during their negotiation, the Trailblazer was being overpowered by Topaz's highly advanced machinery. Himeko, the Astral Navigator, then flew to Belobog to support her allies and resolve the situation with Topaz.

After speaking with her superiors, Topaz withdrew from the job. She may go to Penacony with some business deals, as revealed during her conversation with the higher-ups.

As a result, Penacony is anticipated to be the Astral Express crew's next stop in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail patches.