How to get 30000 carats for free in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a new gacha game developed and published by Cygames, Inc. It is essentially a sports life simulation title where you unlock characters and other stats using in-game currency called carats.

This currency is important if you wish to progress faster in the game. Thankfully, the developers have provided ways to earn 30000 carats for free to help you progress with the upcoming banners.

Ways to get 30000 carats for free in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Earn up to 30000 carats for free in Umamusume: Pretty Derby via the following methods:

How to earn Carats Events 2230 Daily tasks (June 24 to July 16, 2025) 690 Missions 4525 Archive 1500; at Level 30 G1/G2/G3/EX 7557 Moonlight Daily Races 250 Jupiter Cup Daily Races 250 Class promote for 2 weeks 800 Rank C1 800 Story 2050 Character Stories 1840 Event Story 300

Carats in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

The aforementioned methods will get you a total of 22002 carats. However, note that this number can be increased by purchasing the monthly pass from the cash shop or one of the bundles in-game.

Moreover, you will also earn a few more carats from daily logins and other sources. All of these added up can get you around 30000 carats as a completely free-to-play player.

The game also has an achievement system that rewards you with a few credits upon each completion.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby can be fairly generous in terms of its currency, rewarding you for your time spent grinding.

