JGOD explores the final top 10 best weapon loadouts before Warzone ends

Call of Duty Season 5 marks the end of the Call of Duty Warzone chapter with its final mid-season update before it transitions into Warzone 2.0 on November 16th,2022. The mid-season update brought new weapons, game modes, operators, and free in-game rewards for players.
The mid-season update also witnessed tons of weapon meta changes and gun balances, and JGOD, the most trusted Warzone meta-analyst, recently discussed the final top 10 weapon loadouts to close out the fifth and final season of Call of Duty Warzone.
JGOD reveals the top 10 best weapon loadouts before the end of Warzone
In his latest video, JGOD goes over the best meta loadouts for the Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 mid-season update, which will be the final major update to Warzone in terms of adding brand new content to the game.
Going over all the best weapon attachments and possible gunfight scenarios, here are the JGOD's top 10 picks for the final Warzone meta:
10) CX-9 and XM4 (Emperimental class)
Starting first, the CX-9 from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the only consistent Modern Warfare SMG as of Season 5, 'Last Stand.' Even though there are plenty of good options in the current meta, the CX-9 is an excellent close-range pick for Modern Warfare fans.
Completing this loadout is the XM4 from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War which works similar to the M4A1 from Modern Warfare, having a consistent performance in mid to long-range and is very user-friendly.
CX-9 recommended loadout:
- Barrel: CX-38S
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Magazine: 50 Round Drums
- Stock: CX-FR
- Perk: Sleight of Hand
XM4 recommended loadout:
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 13.5″ Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Ammunition: STANAG 60 Round
8-9) Automaton and AMP63 (Regain loadout)
Calling it the Regain build, JGOD provides them an alternative loadout if players make it out of the Gulag or are repurchased by their team. These loadouts consist of the Automaton, which is among the top tier long-range option, and the Cold War machine pistol AMP463, and differ only in the choice of perks.
Players can use the Ghost Perk for a more stealthy build or can go for Restock for a more late-game situation without looting for ammo.
Automaton recommended loadout:
- Muzzle - MX Silencer
- Barrel - ZAC 600mm BFA
- Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock - Anastasia Padded
- Underbarrel -Carver Foregrip
- Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mags
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Polymer Grip
- Perk 1 - Tight Grip
- Perk 2 - On-Hand
AMP63 recommended loadout:
- Muzzle - Agency Suppressor
- Barrel - 6.4" Task Force
- Laser - Ember Sighting Point
- Magazine - Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag
- Rear Grip - Serpent Wrap
7) Rytec AMR and Cooper Carbine
The Rytec AMR is a new pick in JGOD's top 10 list of meta weapons. More of an honorable mention, JGOD points out the one-shot headshot potential, and the rate of fire allows players to spam shots without much penalty.
The Cooper Carbine has always been a sniper support option at its best and provides a versatile playstyle at mid-range gunfights, where it excels.
Rytec AMR recommended loadout:
- Muzzle: Rytec AMR Suppressor
- Barrel: FTAC Seven Straight
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Stock: STOVL Tac-Wrap
- Rear grip: Strippled Grip Tape
Cooper Carbine recommended loadout:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Compressed Rounds
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: On-Jand
6) Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle and Volk
Sniper rifles return to the meta due to the previous long-range options underperforming after the adjustments to the 3-6x scope. That being said, the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle caught a lot of attention during the World Series of Warzone tournament.
As JGOD previously claimed, the Volk is the most consistent weapon throughout the seasons and performs as excellent sniper support due to the better TTK.
Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle recommended loadout:
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Barrel: 420mm Empress
- Underbarrel: Bipod
- Stock: Reinforced Stock
- Magazine: 13mm AM 10 Round Mags
- Ammunition: FMJ Rounds
- Rear Grip: Strippled Grip
- Perk 1: Discard
- Perk 2: On-Hand
Volk recommended loadout:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: Krausnick 428mm 05V
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Stock: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Perfectionist
- Perk 2: On-Hand
5) 3-Line Rifle and FFAR 1
The 3-Line Rifle, as JGOD puts it, is more like a 'traditional' sniper equipped with a sizeable 20-round magazine and a slower rate of fire, making sure players make every shot count. FFAR 1 received new buffs with the Season 5 mid-season update making it a decent pick as a sniper support option due to its ADS time.
3-Line Rifle recommended loadout:
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Optic: 1913 Variable 4-8x
- Barrel: Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN
- Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip
- Stock: ZAC Custom MZ
- Magazine: .30-06 20 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk 1: Silent Focus
- Perk 2: On-Hand
FFAR 1 recommended loadout:
- Muzzle: Suppressor
- Barrel: 17.9" Ultralight
- Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
- Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd Mag
- Rear grip: Serpent Wrap
4) Vanguard PPSh-41 and Vargo 52
While PPSh-41 was the best close-range meta weapon at the start of Season 5, it received the biggest nerfs with the mid-season update. While not unusable, the PPSh-41 has become situational, causing players to use it as a hip-fire build due to its high rate of fire.
Vargo-52 helps fix some of the drawbacks of the PPSh-41 but has its drawbacks, which JGOD points out is the case for all Black Ops Cold War weapons, with the Axial Arms 3x optic being comparatively weaker than the Vanguard options.
Vargo 52 recommended loadout:
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Barrel: 18.6” Task Force
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip
- Magazine: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd
PPSh-41 recommended loadout:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Removed Stock
- Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Subsonic
- Rear Grip - Pine Tar Grip
- Perk 1 - Tight Grip
- Perk 2 - Quick
3) EM2 and H4 Blixen
The EM2 was one of the highest K/D in Warzone history for a long while, and Season 5 mid-season update brought new buffs to it, causing it to return to meta. The weapon does require a decent amount of skill because of its considerable recoil and low fire rate, with players being penalized for missing shots.
To complement the EM2 build, the H4 Blixen is used alongside this loadout. Similar to EM2 regarding the required skill level, the H4 Blixen needs players to hit their opponents in the upper chest region for faster TTKs, while managing its decent recoil following multiple nerfs.
EM2 recommended loadout:
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 25.8" Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Magazine: 40 Rnd
H4 Blixen recommended loadout:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: Jonsson 9" RMK
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Stock: Jonsson Skeletal CR-10
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Perfectionist
- Perk 2: Quick
2) Whitley and Marco 5
The second is Whitley, which, while it has minimal recoil and a high rate of fire, does become very "situational," according to JGOD, due to the smaller magazine causing players to reload much more often.
JGOD completed this loadout with his favorite SMG, the Marco 5, which was launched with the release of Warzone Season 4, 'Mercenaries of Fortune.' The Marco 5 has great mobility and not a strong recoil, providing excellent maneuverability in close-range combat.
Whitley recommended loadout:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: 28" Gracey Mk. 9
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: CGC R4
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: .303 British 45 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk: Hardscope
- Perk 2: On-Hand
Marco 5 recommended loadout:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito FR
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Momentum
- Perk 2: Quick
1) UGM-8 and Armaguerra 43
The absolute top of the weapon meta is none other than the UGM-8 and Armaguerra 43. The UGM-8 was released with Season 4 of Call of Duty: Vanguard | Warzone soon and rose to prominence, even after heavy nerfs, it can still be at the top of the meta.
Combined with the Armaguerra 43, the best close-range weapon option, this loadout is unstoppable. While both the guns received a nerf to the magazine, TTK still managed to get the job done.
UGM-8 recommended loadout:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Custom
- Barrel: Bernard XL214 736mm
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Stock: Mercier WT Ancre
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 100 Round
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: On-hand
Armaguerra 43 recommended loadout:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Botti 570mm Precisioned
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 9mm 55 Round
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Steady
- Perk 2: Quick
Season 5 is live in both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.