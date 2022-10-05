JGOD explores the final top 10 best weapon loadouts before Warzone ends

Call of Duty Season 5 marks the end of the Call of Duty Warzone chapter with its final mid-season update before it transitions into Warzone 2.0 on November 16th,2022. The mid-season update brought new weapons, game modes, operators, and free in-game rewards for players.

The mid-season update also witnessed tons of weapon meta changes and gun balances, and JGOD, the most trusted Warzone meta-analyst, recently discussed the final top 10 weapon loadouts to close out the fifth and final season of Call of Duty Warzone.

JGOD reveals the top 10 best weapon loadouts before the end of Warzone

In his latest video, JGOD goes over the best meta loadouts for the Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 mid-season update, which will be the final major update to Warzone in terms of adding brand new content to the game.

Going over all the best weapon attachments and possible gunfight scenarios, here are the JGOD's top 10 picks for the final Warzone meta:

10) CX-9 and XM4 (Emperimental class)

Some available blueprints for the XM4 AND CX-9 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Starting first, the CX-9 from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the only consistent Modern Warfare SMG as of Season 5, 'Last Stand.' Even though there are plenty of good options in the current meta, the CX-9 is an excellent close-range pick for Modern Warfare fans.

Completing this loadout is the XM4 from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War which works similar to the M4A1 from Modern Warfare, having a consistent performance in mid to long-range and is very user-friendly.

CX-9 recommended loadout:

Barrel: CX-38S

CX-38S Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Magazine: 50 Round Drums

50 Round Drums Stock: CX-FR

CX-FR Perk: Sleight of Hand

XM4 recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.5″ Task Force

13.5″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 60 Round

8-9) Automaton and AMP63 (Regain loadout)

Some available blueprints for the Automaton and AMP63 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Calling it the Regain build, JGOD provides them an alternative loadout if players make it out of the Gulag or are repurchased by their team. These loadouts consist of the Automaton, which is among the top tier long-range option, and the Cold War machine pistol AMP463, and differ only in the choice of perks.

Players can use the Ghost Perk for a more stealthy build or can go for Restock for a more late-game situation without looting for ammo.

Automaton recommended loadout:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

- MX Silencer Barrel - ZAC 600mm BFA

- ZAC 600mm BFA Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

- SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Anastasia Padded

- Anastasia Padded Underbarrel -Carver Foregrip

-Carver Foregrip Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mags

- 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

- Lengthened Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

- Polymer Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

- Tight Grip Perk 2 - On-Hand

AMP63 recommended loadout:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel - 6.4" Task Force

6.4" Task Force Laser - Ember Sighting Point

Ember Sighting Point Magazine - Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip - Serpent Wrap

7) Rytec AMR and Cooper Carbine

Some available blueprints for the Rytec AMR and Cooper Carbine in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Rytec AMR is a new pick in JGOD's top 10 list of meta weapons. More of an honorable mention, JGOD points out the one-shot headshot potential, and the rate of fire allows players to spam shots without much penalty.

The Cooper Carbine has always been a sniper support option at its best and provides a versatile playstyle at mid-range gunfights, where it excels.

Rytec AMR recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Rytec AMR Suppressor

Rytec AMR Suppressor Barrel: FTAC Seven Straight

FTAC Seven Straight Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: STOVL Tac-Wrap

STOVL Tac-Wrap Rear grip: Strippled Grip Tape

Cooper Carbine recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom

22” Cooper Custom Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Magazine : 9mm 60 Round Drums

: 9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Compressed Rounds

Compressed Rounds Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: On-Jand

6) Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle and Volk

Some available blueprints for the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle and Volk in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Sniper rifles return to the meta due to the previous long-range options underperforming after the adjustments to the 3-6x scope. That being said, the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle caught a lot of attention during the World Series of Warzone tournament.

As JGOD previously claimed, the Volk is the most consistent weapon throughout the seasons and performs as excellent sniper support due to the better TTK.

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: 420mm Empress

420mm Empress Underbarrel: Bipod

Bipod Stock: Reinforced Stock

Reinforced Stock Magazine: 13mm AM 10 Round Mags

13mm AM 10 Round Mags Ammunition: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Rear Grip: Strippled Grip

Strippled Grip Perk 1: Discard

Discard Perk 2: On-Hand

Volk recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: Krausnick 428mm 05V

Krausnick 428mm 05V Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Stock: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable

Reisdorf 22V Adjustable Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2: On-Hand

5) 3-Line Rifle and FFAR 1

Some available blueprints for the 3-Line Rifle and FFAR 1 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The 3-Line Rifle, as JGOD puts it, is more like a 'traditional' sniper equipped with a sizeable 20-round magazine and a slower rate of fire, making sure players make every shot count. FFAR 1 received new buffs with the Season 5 mid-season update making it a decent pick as a sniper support option due to its ADS time.

3-Line Rifle recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Optic: 1913 Variable 4-8x

1913 Variable 4-8x Barrel: Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN

Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Stock: ZAC Custom MZ

ZAC Custom MZ Magazine: .30-06 20 Round Mags

.30-06 20 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Silent Focus

Silent Focus Perk 2: On-Hand

FFAR 1 recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: 17.9" Ultralight

17.9" Ultralight Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd Mag

STANAG 50 Rnd Mag Rear grip: Serpent Wrap

4) Vanguard PPSh-41 and Vargo 52

Some available blueprints for the Vanguard PPSh-41 and Vargo 52 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

While PPSh-41 was the best close-range meta weapon at the start of Season 5, it received the biggest nerfs with the mid-season update. While not unusable, the PPSh-41 has become situational, causing players to use it as a hip-fire build due to its high rate of fire.

Vargo-52 helps fix some of the drawbacks of the PPSh-41 but has its drawbacks, which JGOD points out is the case for all Black Ops Cold War weapons, with the Axial Arms 3x optic being comparatively weaker than the Vanguard options.

Vargo 52 recommended loadout:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Barrel: 18.6” Task Force

18.6” Task Force Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Spetsnaz Speedgrip Magazine: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

PPSh-41 recommended loadout:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Quick

3) EM2 and H4 Blixen

Some available blueprints for the EM2 and H4 Blixen in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The EM2 was one of the highest K/D in Warzone history for a long while, and Season 5 mid-season update brought new buffs to it, causing it to return to meta. The weapon does require a decent amount of skill because of its considerable recoil and low fire rate, with players being penalized for missing shots.

To complement the EM2 build, the H4 Blixen is used alongside this loadout. Similar to EM2 regarding the required skill level, the H4 Blixen needs players to hit their opponents in the upper chest region for faster TTKs, while managing its decent recoil following multiple nerfs.

EM2 recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 25.8" Task Force

25.8" Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: 40 Rnd

H4 Blixen recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: Jonsson 9" RMK

Jonsson 9" RMK Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Stock: Jonsson Skeletal CR-10

Jonsson Skeletal CR-10 Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2: Quick

2) Whitley and Marco 5

Some available blueprints for the Whitley and Marco 5 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The second is Whitley, which, while it has minimal recoil and a high rate of fire, does become very "situational," according to JGOD, due to the smaller magazine causing players to reload much more often.

JGOD completed this loadout with his favorite SMG, the Marco 5, which was launched with the release of Warzone Season 4, 'Mercenaries of Fortune.' The Marco 5 has great mobility and not a strong recoil, providing excellent maneuverability in close-range combat.

Whitley recommended loadout:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 28" Gracey Mk. 9

28" Gracey Mk. 9 Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: CGC R4

CGC R4 Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .303 British 45 Round Mags

.303 British 45 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: On-Hand

Marco 5 recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Momentum

Momentum Perk 2: Quick

1) UGM-8 and Armaguerra 43

Some available blueprints for the UGM-8 and Armaguerra 43 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The absolute top of the weapon meta is none other than the UGM-8 and Armaguerra 43. The UGM-8 was released with Season 4 of Call of Duty: Vanguard | Warzone soon and rose to prominence, even after heavy nerfs, it can still be at the top of the meta.

Combined with the Armaguerra 43, the best close-range weapon option, this loadout is unstoppable. While both the guns received a nerf to the magazine, TTK still managed to get the job done.

UGM-8 recommended loadout:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

M38/Slate 2.5x Custom Barrel: Bernard XL214 736mm

Bernard XL214 736mm Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Stock: Mercier WT Ancre

Mercier WT Ancre Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 100 Round

6.5mm Sakura 100 Round Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: On-hand

Armaguerra 43 recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Botti 570mm Precisioned

Botti 570mm Precisioned Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 55 Round

9mm 55 Round Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Steady

Steady Perk 2: Quick

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Deploy into battle as Rorke and Seraph

Wield the new Lienna 57 LMG and BP50 Assault Rifle



The final 'Last Stand' free content update in Deploy into battle as Rorke and SeraphWield the new Lienna 57 LMG and BP50 Assault RifleThe final 'Last Stand' free content update in #Vanguard and #Warzone is now live! 😈 Deploy into battle as Rorke and Seraph💥 Wield the new Lienna 57 LMG and BP50 Assault Rifle The final 'Last Stand' free content update in #Vanguard and #Warzone is now live! https://t.co/qO2iXgkRt0

Season 5 is live in both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

