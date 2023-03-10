The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - Expected release window, gameplay, story, and more

Based on J. R. R. Tolkien's incredibly popular high-fantasy novel series, the upcoming action-adventure title The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been one of the most highly anticipated releases for quite some time now. Although the game has seen numerous delays in development, fans finally have a confirmed release window.

The adventure game is set to officially drop sometime between April and September of 2023. While an exact official date is yet to be revealed, many are confident that, at least this time around, the title won't face another delay and that the game will be released this year.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is being developed by Daedaelic Entertainment and will be released for all major platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Apart from this, there's very little information about the title's performance benchmarks, and although the community does have a release window, some fans feel that the title isn't going to drop anytime before the end of September.

What to expect from The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

As for the game's narrative, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’s story will revolve around Gollum and how he survived as a slave below the Dark Tower. The action-adventure title will deal with portions of the story that weren't mentioned before, and most of the in-game progression will deal with how he escapes his enslavement to staying with the Elves of Mirkwood.

As players go through the narrative, they'll have a variety of tools in their arsenal to make the most of Gollum's abilities. Additionally, they'll be able to obtain favors from other characters in the game, as they look to survive through the narrative.

When it comes to the core gameplay of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, stealth will be one of the key aspects to keep in mind. On the journey out of the Dark Tower, escaping enemies and using Gollum's cunning will be some of the core features that players must learn if they wish to survive longer in the game.

Interestingly, combat won't be entirely stealth-based, as there will be moments in the title, where players must find ways to directly face enemies and defeat them. Making allies will be another useful feature to look out for, as doing so will make it much easier to explore some of the hardest levels in the game and make certain encounters significantly more manageable.

The decisions that players make will have consequences in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum as it will affect the personalities of Gollum and Smeagol to a fair extent.

Poll : 0 votes