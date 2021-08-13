Roblox All Star Tower Defense codes (August 2021)

As the name suggests, Roblox All-Star Tower Defense is a typical tower defense type game, but with a twist.

Instead of guns, turrets, and the regular manpower found in a tower defense game, Roblox All-Star Tower Defense has players set up defenses with characters based on various anime titles.

The goal of the match type is to progress as far as possible, with gamers keeping their tower standing against the evil forces trying to destroy it. This is made easier for some players with the use of promo codes.

Codes for Roblox All Star Tower Defense (August 2021)

There are only a couple of codes active for Roblox All Star Tower Defense in August 2021. They provide players with Gems that they can spend on upgrades within the game.

Here are the active codes:

theotheronecode: Redeem this code for 250 Gems (Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server)

Redeem this code for 250 Gems (Must or Minishutdown: Redeem for 200 Gems

Expired codes can return to active status, as seen in a handful of other Roblox games. There are dozens of expired codes, and if they ever become useable again, users can stay tuned for an updated Roblox All Star Tower Defense code list.

Each code is case sensitive, so players must be sure to input them precisely as they appear, or they won't work. To redeem these codes, they must open up Roblox All Star Tower Defense.

Players will find a cog icon, typically associated with a settings one, in the bottom right portion of the screen. They can click on that, then copy and paste the preferred code to use in Roblox All Star Tower Defense.

Gamers need to submit the code after placing it in the text box to receive the appropriate reward. These Gems can come in handy for older and newer players alike.

Gems are a currency in Roblox All Star Tower Defense, most commonly used for Summoning Units. This is how players can obtain Primary and Secondary characters to use in-game.

Gems can also buy bosses from the PVP Boss Store, which essentially creates a boss battle for opponents when playing Roblox All Star Tower Defense in its PVP mode.

