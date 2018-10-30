F1 driver Ericsson moving to IndyCar with Schmidt Peterson

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sauber Formula One driver Marcus Ericsson will move to IndyCar in 2019 with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. The team plans to keep a seat for injured driver Robert Wickens.

The team announced Tuesday that Ericsson will pilot the No. 7 Honda. The Swedish driver is expanding his racing career into North America and won't join Schmidt Peterson until after the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Ericcson will remain a reserve driver for Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team after his move to IndyCar.

Wickens is paralyzed from the chest down from injuries suffered in an August crash at Pocono Raceway. He drove the No. 6 Honda in SPM's two-car lineup alongside Canadian childhood friend James Hinchcliffe.

Wickens said last week the extent of his injuries are unclear. But he's hopeful he'll be walking in 24 months.