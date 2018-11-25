×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Hulkenberg unhurt after horrifying opening lap crash

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    25 Nov 2018, 22:43 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi
F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, Nov 25 (AFP) Nico Hulkenberg climbed out unhurt after barrel-rolling his Renault car into the barriers in a horrifying blazing opening lap crash in Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The German driver tangled with Frenchman Romain Grosjean's Haas as they fought for position going into the chicane, Hulkenberg resisting his rival's challenger for position.

His car was catapulted into the air and rolled at high speed into the barriers where, on impact, flames bust from the rear of the car, which was left hanging upside down.

"Are you ok, Nico," the team asked him.

"I'm hanging here like a cow," he told the Renault team by radio.

"There's fire...There's fire...Get me out." He was soon helped by marshals who had to manually roll the car off the barriers before assisting him in climbing out.

Hulkenberg was able to walk away and talk to marshals and medical staff.

Grosjean asked his Haas team if Hulkenberg was ok and, after being told he was, he added that he had nowhere to go when they crashed.

The race stewards quickly announced they were taking no action and treated the crash as a racing incident.

Topics you might be interested in:
Abu Dhabi GP 2018 Renault F1 Nico Hulkenberg
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Robert Kubica returns to F1 with Williams: Exciting or dull?
RELATED STORY
F1: Hulkenberg given 10-place grid penalty for causing...
RELATED STORY
F1 Podcast: Sainz on Mclaren, Redbull, Maria De Villota,...
RELATED STORY
Tyre selection for F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Renault,...
RELATED STORY
F1: Hulkenberg takes responsibility for Spa smash
RELATED STORY
Alonso hints at ban for Hulkenberg
RELATED STORY
F1: 3 Reasons Why Hulkenberg Could Challenge Ricciardo at...
RELATED STORY
F1 Brazilian GP: Top 5 crashes at Interlagos
RELATED STORY
F1: How table would look without the top-3 teams
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 Drivers who led the most laps without a race win
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us