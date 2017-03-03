Inked-up Hamilton rates Bottas relationship as his best

Lewis Hamilton said he and Valtteri Bottas will do their talking on the track in Formula One this season.

by Opta News 03 Mar 2017, 18:39 IST

Mercedes team-mates Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

Lewis Hamilton had the word 'loyalty' tattooed on his forearm last month and the three-time world champion believes Valtteri Bottas can benefit from his commitment to Mercedes.

Hamilton rates his working relationship with Bottas as the best he has ever had with a team-mate in Formula One after the Finn replaced the retired world champion Nico Rosberg.

The Brit and Rosberg had a turbulent relationship as Mercedes colleagues, but Hamilton said the early signs are that he and Bottas will get along just fine.

Hamilton will start his fifth season with the constructors' champions at the Australian Grand Prix this month and the 32-year-old thinks his experience can give Bottas every chance of prospering.

Big S/O to the team for a great first week of testing. Loving driving this BEAST! @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/YoH7AMuQBY — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 3, 2017

"What I so far like about working with Valtteri is that it is all to do with the track - what we do on the circuit - and not outside," he told the official F1 website.

"There are no games - there is complete transparency. I like that. I feel we already have a better working relationship than I ever had with any team mate I had before.

"He wants to do the best thing that he can in his first year with the team - and with me being here for quite a while now, I want to deliver and make sure that I give as much information so that he will learn. And we do our talking on the track."

It was not only a new-look car which was shown off when Mercedes launched the W08 last week, as Hamilton turned up with a diamond piercing in his nose - not the only fresh feature to his appearance for 2017.

Hamilton said: "About three weeks ago, I was with a friend and we're like, 'Hey, let's get a new tattoo. Cool, let's do it!' And then, 'Let's get some piercings! Sure!'

"So we went to a piercing parlour and I was a bit indecisive and said, 'I think I want that' - and she did it. Then I was in for new tattoos without a real plan of what I was going to get - probably some words.

"I love the word 'loyalty' so now I have it written on my forearm. And then I have 'God is love' on my neck. It is sometimes difficult to know where to put the ideas that you have - to know where it fits."