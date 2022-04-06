IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 14 - KKR vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 14th match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Wednesday, April 6, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

My extra transfer to bring in Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) didn't work out as I'd hoped for, despite an average haul of 46 points from him. Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) was the player who made way for Patel.

Players playing in Match 13: Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), and Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits).

Captain: Harshal Patel | Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.

Credits Remaining: 3.

Total Points: 4997.5.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 13 - RR vs RCB

With three players from this game already in my team, I'll use only one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 6.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1. Transfers remaining: 106.

1) Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) - OUT| Rohit Sharma (BAT) (MI) (12 Credits) - IN.

2) Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8 Credits) - OUT| Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

Owning Rohit Sharma in IPL Fantasy is not the same as in international tournaments. The MI captain seems to bat in a different style in the IPL and often throws away his starts, in stark contrast to how he plays for India. However, his ability to put the bowlers to the sword is indisputable, and that's why I'm taking a punt on him against his favourite opposition KKR.

As for the uncapped transfer, there were limited options to choose from, as I already brought in Tilak Varma and M Ashwin. While I considered bringing someone in from the LSG-DC fixture, I've settled on KKR's Shivam Mavi for now.

For the transfers out, the RR players will make way, as they play next only after seven games. I'll have 1.5 credits left after making these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 14 - KKR vs MI

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 14 - KKR vs MI.

I plan to use the next booster, the Power Uncapped Player, in match 18 between RCB and MI. Most of my transfers leading up to that game would be to set my team up to maximise that booster.

As for this match, I'm pleased I could get five players despite using only one transfer. While I understand picking Rohit Sharma is a risk, I hope it would pay dividends. While I'm concerned that three of the five players are uncapped, all of them have decent points potential and could haul big in this game.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 14 - Summary

Players playing in Match 14: Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits), Rohit Sharma (BAT) (MI) (12 Credits), and Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (KKR) (7 Credits).

Captaincy: Having brought Rohit Sharma in, I'm sure to hand him the captaincy for this game. The vice-captain slot is trickier to fill. Ajinkya Rahane and Murugan Ashwin are the frontrunners for now.

Other Players

Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 15.

Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 16.

Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 18.

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 16.

KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 15.

Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 18.

