IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 27 - DC vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 27th match of Tata IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 16, at the Wankhede Stadium. This clash is the second one of the day, with the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants hashing it out earlier in the day.

Players playing in Match 26: Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9.5 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits), and Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits)

Credits Remaining: 5

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 26 - MI vs LSG

I have two players from this match and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 16

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 85

1) Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9.5 Credits) | Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (11 Credits) - IN

2) Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) | Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) | Vaibhav Arora (BOWL) (PBKS) (5.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

It's hard to choose from the plethora of quality options on both sides. I've opted for two devastating strikers of the ball, Rishabh Pant, and Glenn Maxwell. Pant walked in at No. 3 against KKR in DC's last match, and if he continues batting there, he could produce a big score.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell could have a role to play with bat and ball for RCB. His good record against Rishabh Pant and his knack for picking up early wickets could see him bowling in the powerplay. This is in addition to his swashbuckling batting style.

While I'd have liked to bring Arshdeep Singh in, I'm settling for the cheaper Vaibhav Arora as my uncapped option from the PBKS-SRH game.

I'll have one credit left over after making these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 27 - DC vs RCB

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 27 - DC vs RCB.

I'd love to bring in so many other players from this match, with David Warner, Virat Kohli, and Kuldeep Yadav among them. However, considering I could only have four players, I couldn't ask for better options.

Faf Du Plessis has been unable to replicate his success from last season, and he will have to tackle Axar Patel's powerplay bowling to make a big score in this fixture. However, he's too good to keep missing out and should get some runs. Lastly, Shahbaz Ahmed could have an increased role with both bat and ball in a rejigged RCB playing XI.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 27 - Summary

Players playing in Match 27: Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits), Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), and Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (11 Credits)

Captaincy: It should be a three-way tussle for captaincy in this match, with Faf Du Plessis joined by Rishabh Pant. While Maxwell's all-round ability means he's likely to feature among my captaincy picks, I'll let the toss decide between Du Plessis and Pant.

Other Players

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 28

Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (GT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 29

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 29

Kane Williamson (BAT) (SRH) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 28

Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 28

