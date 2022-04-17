IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 30 - RR vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 30th match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Monday, April 18, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Hardik Pandya's absence from the Titans' playing XI forced me into making some changes to my team, including using an extra transfer.

Players playing in Match 29: Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (GT) (8.5 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (10 Credits), Yash Dayal (BOWL) (GT) (5.5 Credits), and Mahesh Theekshana (BOWL) (CSK) (6.5 Credits).

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja | Vice-captain: Mahesh Theekshana.

Credits Remaining: 6.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 29 - GT vs CSK.

Since I have no players from this match, I'll make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Monday, April 18.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 79.

1) Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (GT) (8.5 Credits) - OUT| Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Mahesh Theekshana (BOWL) (CSK) (6.5 Credits) - OUT| Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Yash Dayal (BOWL) (GT) (5.5 Credits) - OUT| Kuldeep Sen (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

When you have no players from a game, it sometimes gives you lots of clarity on who to pick despite the numerous options on offer. Yuzvendra Chahal and Andre Russell are the two players who've caught my eye, and I'm likely to go with them as my regular transfers.

Chahal has been in excellent form, and he could spin a web around KKR's middle order. Meanwhile, Andre Russell could be called into action with both bat and ball against a quality RR team. While he put up a stellar effort only to finish on the losing side against SRH, he'll look to do so once more to help his side to victory.

Kuldeep Sen looks like the only quality uncapped fantasy option to take the field on Monday, and that's why I'll probably pick him. As the Titans don't play for the next five games, it makes sense to transfer Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal out. Mahesh Theekshana also makes way to clear an overseas player slot.

I'll have only 0.5 credits remaining in the bank after making the above transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 30 - RR vs KKR

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 30 - RR vs KKR

The last few games have gone well for me, and I hope to extend that run into a new week. KKR has been my bogey team this season, and I haven't picked the right players from the team so far. I hope the selection of Andre Russell changes that.

Managing the transfers well will be a key part of this IPL Fantasy season, and that's why I was a bit frustrated after making the extra transfer in the last game. I'll look to keep the matches-transfers ratio at 1:2 going forward.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 30 - Summary

Players playing in Match 30: Kuldeep Sen (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits), Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits) and Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits).

Captaincy: Andre Russell and Yuzvendra Chahal are likely to be my captain and vice-captain for this game respectively, irrespective of the outcome of the toss.

Other Players

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 31.

KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 31.

Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 31.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 33.

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 36.

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 32.

Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 32.

Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 33.

