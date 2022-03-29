IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 5 - SRH vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) go head-to-head against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the fifth match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Tuesday, March 29, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

I made some last-minute changes to my transfers, bringing in Quinton de Kock instead of KL Rahul and cutting one of my transfers.

Players playing in Match 4: Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (GT) (9 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits), and Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits).

Captain: Shubman Gill | Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock.

Credits Remaining: 3.5.

As I only have one player from this game, I'll use two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Tuesday, March 29.

Note: The team suggested is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 123.

1) Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits)- OUT| Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits)- IN.

2) Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (GT) (9 Credits) - OUT| Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) - OUT| Kartik Tyagi (BOWL) (SRH) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

Unlike the last couple of games, I'm flying blind with my transfers here. A new venue, two completely new-look teams, and a whole load of IPL Fantasy assets mean I'm not sure how to select my team.

RR captain Sanju Samson said in a pre-game interview that he expects the game to be a high-scoring one. However, we have seen games defy pre-game expectations based on the pitch report, and it's difficult to determine anything before the toss.

As a result, I'm provisionally opting for the following transfers that lend the most balance to my team. Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and Murugan Ashwin are the transfers out, with their respective teams playing next only after 4-5 games.

The wicket at the MCA Stadium should assist the seamers, and with the conditions likely to be windy, someone like Trent Boult could profit. The explosive Jos Buttler was one of RR's retentions ahead of the mega auction. He'll look to repay the team's faith in him with a quality knock to kick off the season.

To represent SRH's bowling, I'm using my uncapped transfer to bring in the ex-RR seamer Kartik Tyagi. The highly rated India U-19 graduate raised eyebrows with his performances for RR last season. His pace and movement could trouble the RR batters.

Overall, I feel these transfers should cover this game well. However, I could bring in more bowlers or batters based on the toss and the pitch report.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 5 - SRH vs RR

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 5- SRH vs RR

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits) and Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits).

Batters: Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits), and Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits).

All-Rounders: Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits) and Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits).

Bowlers: Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits), Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), and Kartik Tyagi (BOWL) (SRH) (7 Credits).

While I'm happy I'm able to get four players from this game without spending many transfers, I am wondering if I'm using this match's high points potential properly. Nevertheless, Buttler and Trent Boult are proven IPL Fantasy assets that could deliver big. Despite being uncapped stars, Abhishek Sharma and Kartik Tyagi have it in them to return well for their IPL Fantasy owners.

With the Power Bowler booster unlocking ahead of this game, IPL Fantasy managers should chart their plans to use it effectively. Given my team composition, I'm likely to play it in the KKR-RCB clash on Wednesday, although I could use it tomorrow if the conditions are right.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 5 - Summary

Players playing in Match 5: Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits), Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits), and Kartik Tyagi (BOWL) (SRH) (7 Credits).

Captaincy: Barring Kartik Tyagi, the other three seem like good captaincy options. Trent Boult is more likely to take up a captaincy slot due to his consistency and favourable conditions.

Other Players

Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 6.

Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 7.

Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 6.

Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 6.

Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 8.

Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 7.

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 6.

