IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 31 - PBKS vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 31st match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 15, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

My punt to bring Jamie Overton in over Khaleel Ahmed was a complete bust, with the English all-rounder having yet another off-day with the ball, and not getting an opportunity to bat.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 30: Jamie Overton (CSK) (ALL) (7.5 Credits), Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits), and Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits).

Captain: Noor Ahmad. | Vice-Captain: Jamie Overton.

Total Points: 10,140.5.

I have three players from this fixture on my team, and I intend to make three more transfers to add to them.

Transfer Deadline: Tuesday, April 15, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 131.

1) Jamie Overton (CSK) (ALL) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) - IN

With neither CSK nor LSG playing anytime soon, I'm very comfortable transferring out most of my players from both teams, with Digvesh Rathi the only player I'm retaining.

As for the transfers in, I'm focusing a lot on getting players from PBKS, with the franchise set to play twice in quick succession after this match (M34 and M37 vs RCB). Arshdeep Singh is PBKS's strike bowler, and after Lockie Ferguson's injury, his wicket-taking burden only increases.

Thankfully, Arshdeep has a decent record against KKR, and most importantly, he enjoys bowling at Mullanpur, taking eight wickets in five outings for PBKS at a solid bowling SR of 12.8.

The in-form Priyansh Arya is quite a bargain at just seven credits, and he's a handy enabler to have in the team for the upcoming run-in.

I'm also bringing in Sunil Narine, who loves playing against Punjab. Fresh off a POTM-winning all-round performance against CSK, the Caribbean all-rounder will look to add to his 251 runs and 34 wickets against PBKS.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 31 - PBKS vs KKR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 31 - PBKS vs KKR

Players playing in Match 31: Glenn Maxwell (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (10 Credits), and Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits).

While there are quite a few captaincy options here, I might choose to play it safe today with the more established players like Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, and Arshdeep Singh, especially with them having either strong venue or opponent records. The nature of the pitch and the toss will also have some bearing on my final decision.

Other Players

Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 36

Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 32

KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 32

Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 35

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 33

