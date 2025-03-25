IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 6 - RR vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 6th match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, March 26, at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The decision to make an extra transfer allowed me to rejig my transfer plans and bring in Shreyas Iyer for his mega haul.

IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 5: Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), Kagiso Rabada (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), and Arshad Khan (ALL) (GT) (7 Credits).

Captain: Shubman Gill. | Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer.

Total Points: 1,883.

I have three players on my team from this fixture and intend to make one transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Wednesday, March 26.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 197.

1) Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - IN

With Punjab Kings not playing again till Match 13, Shreyas Iyer is the obvious choice to transfer out. To replace him, I will require a batter, and despite his off-day against SRH, I'm backing Yashasvi Jaiswal to come good in this match. The southpaw loves making big scores and going up against a relatively weaker KKR new-ball attack, he could be in a mega Fantasy haul once again.

While I am considering other changes I can make, I feel that saving a transfer or two in this match allows me to make up for instances such as the last match, where I made one more transfer.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 6 - RR vs KKR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 6 - RR vs KKR

Players playing in Match 6: Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (10 Credits), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits).

Sunil Narine's all-round point-scoring ability, especially against a leaky RR bowling lineup, makes him the front-runner for captaincy. Sanju Samson looked in good touch against SRH, but there is also the very tempting option of going with Yashasvi Jaiswal. I'll make that final call post the toss.

Other Players

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 8

Rahul Tripathi (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 8

Will Jacks (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 9

Rishabh Pant (LSG) (WK) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 7

Arshad Khan (ALL) (GT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 9

Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 9

Kagiso Rabada (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 9

