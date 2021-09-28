IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 41 - KKR vs DC and Match 42 - MI vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

It's a double-header on Tuesday, 28th September, with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the afternoon at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Mumbai Indians (MI) clash with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi later in the day.

I made some changes after the toss, bringing in Chris Morris (ALL) (RR) (9 Credits) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (7 Credits) over Liam Livingstone and Chetan Sakariya.

Players playing in Match 40: Kane Williamson (BAT) (SRH) (9.5 Credits), Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Chris Morris (ALL) (RR) (9 Credits), Jason Holder (ALL) (SRH) (9 Credits), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (7 Credits).

Captain: Jason Holder. | Vice-Captain: Chris Morris.

Credits Remaining: 6.

Fantasy Team for Match 40: SRH vs RR

I have two players from this match in my team, and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer ahead of the match.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 28th September.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2, Transfers remaining: 34.

1) Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (7 Credits)- OUT | Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (DC) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Jason Holder (ALL) (SRH) (9 Credits) - OUT | Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (DC) (10.5 Credits)- IN.

3) Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits) - OUT | Nitish Rana (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

I'll talk about the transfers out before coming to ones I'm bringing in. I'm going to bring Harshal Patel in as my uncapped transfer before RCB's next game, but I'm taking him out now to make space for Chris Morris.

Shreyas Iyer was my first choice for this match, and I know the risks of going in without a DC opener. However, on a slow track where spinners could run the show, Iyer looks like a player who could dominate. Rabada can pick up wickets on any surface, and should be in my team for most of DC's games.

Lastly, I'm adding Nitish Rana to my team as the uncapped transfer. Similar to Shreyas Iyer, he's a good player of spin, and he could score a lot of runs on this playing surface.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 41 - KKR vs DC

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 41- KKR vs DC

The three uncapped KKR players could contribute lots of IPL Fantasy points between them. Varun Chakravarthy picked up a five-wicket haul against DC last season, and he looks to be in good form this time too. Venkatesh Iyer is a value pick with the bat at the top of the order.

Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada have always been consistent performers for DC, and they should shine in this match. I'll have 0.5 credits in the bank after making all the transfers.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 41 - Summary

Can Shreyas Iyer convert his 40-run knocks into substantial scores? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 41: Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits), Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (DC) (9.5 Credits), Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (DC) (10.5 Credits), and Nitish Rana (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits).

Captaincy: Shreyas Iyer and Rabada are the frontrunners for captaincy, with Nitish Rana a viable pick too. The final decision will depend on the toss.

Other Players

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 43.

Chris Morris (ALL) (RR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 43.

Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 43.

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 42.

Kane Williamson (BAT) (SRH) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 44.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 42.

