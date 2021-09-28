IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 43 - RR vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

I made some changes to my team ahead of the KKR-DC clash, and retained Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits) over Chris Morris (ALL) (RR) (9 Credits). I also went for Rohit Sharma (BAT) (MI) (12 Credits) over Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits).

Players playing in Match 42: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (7.5 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits), Rohit Sharma (BAT) (MI) (12 Credits), and Harpreet Brar (BOWL) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits).

Captain: KL Rahul. | Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma.

Credits Remaining: 1.

Fantasy Team for Match 43: RR vs RCB

I already have three players from this match, and will make only one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 29th September.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1, Transfers remaining: 31.

1) Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN.

2) Harpreet Brar (BOWL) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) - OUT | Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

I transferred Maxwell out ahead of the MI game because I wasn't confident about his form. He quashed any doubts with a stellar performance against MI, and I'm bringing him right back into my team. His added bowling duties combined with his destructive batting makes him a top IPL Fantasy option.

I thought about using the free transfer to get Padikkal but decided to go with Gaikwad from the SRH-CSK game instead. I won't have any credits in the bank after these transfers.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 43 - RR vs RCB

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 43- RR vs RCB

I'm pleased with the team I've got for this game, despite there being only four players. Sanju Samson looks in excellent touch, and he'll look to carry that over to this match.

Virat Kohli looks to be back in form, and started briskly in the last couple of games. He'll look to score quicker in the middle overs, and put up a big score in this match. The in-form Harshal Patel should continue what he's done so well throughout the season.

Glenn Maxwell is the player I'm most excited for ahead of this game. With plenty of left-handers in RR's batting order, we could see him deliver both with the bat and the ball in this match.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 43 - Summary

Sanju Samson will look to continue his good IPL run with the bat. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 43: Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits), and Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits).

Captaincy: All four players are viable captaincy options, with all of them in good form heading into this game. Sanju Samson is my only pick from RR, and he could be my C or VC to ensure balance in my team. Maxwell is also a favourite, now that he's bowling regularly in the matches for RCB.

Other Players

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 45.

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 45.

Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 45.

Kane Williamson (BAT) (SRH) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 44.

KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 45.

Also Read

Rohit Sharma (BAT) (MI) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 46.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 44.

Edited by Bhargav