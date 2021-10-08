IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 55 - SRH vs MI and Match 56 - RCB vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

We're in for the final doubleheader of Vivo IPL 2021 on Friday, 8th October. The last two group stage matches will be played simultaneously, with both matches starting at 07:30 PM IST.

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in another match.

I made a couple of changes for the RR-KKR match. I opted for Liam Livingstone (BAT) (RR) (8 Credits) in Evin Lewis' absence and to get Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits) over Sunil Narine (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits).

Players playing in Match 54: Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits), Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Nitish Rana (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits), Mustafizur Rahman (BOWL) (RR) (8.5 Credits), and Liam Livingstone (BAT) (RR) (8 Credits).

Captain: Liam Livingstone | Vice-Captain: Mustafizur Rahman

Credits Remaining: 10.5

Fantasy Team for Match 54: RR vs KKR

The simultaneous start of the matches has altered the format of IPL Fantasy for this match. IPL Fantasy managers will have to form a joint team for both games, with a common captain and vice-captain selection. This is similar to the system that we had for doubleheaders in IPL Fantasy 2020.

I have a total of three players from the two matches. I have six transfers remaining, and I'll be using all of them for these two matches combined. IPL Fantasy managers should also ensure that they use up all their saved transfers by match 56 as they won't carry over to the playoffs.

Deadline for Transfers for Matchday: 7:30 PM IST on Friday, October 8th.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 6 Transfers remaining: 0.

1) Nitish Rana (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT. | Abhishek Sharma (BAT) (SRH) (6.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

2) Liam Livingstone (BAT) (RR) (8 Credits) - OUT. | Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (RR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT. | Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits) - IN.

4) Mustafizur Rahman (BOWL) (RR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT. | Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits) - IN.

5) Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits) - OUT. | Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits) - IN.

6) Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (7.5 Credits) - OUT. | Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

7) Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) - OUT. | Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN.

I've gone with a tried and tested set of players for these final two group-stage games. The doubleheaders were one of my most productive times last season, with the option of selecting C and VC from two different games as an attractive prospect. That's what I aim to do with the team this Matchday by getting a great cream of IPL Fantasy options from the four sides.

Abhishek Sharma opened the batting against the RCB. If it seems like he's likely to open again, he could be a decent differential. Otherwise, there are plenty of quality uncapped picks from the RCB-DC game to choose from. Shikhar Dhawan, Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli are standard picks, and they should invariably deliver in this match. Anrich Nortje's pace and accuracy could trouble the RCB top order and he should end up with a couple of wickets.

Bumrah has been on fire in the UAE leg, picking up a minimum of two wickets in every game except one. This would be an excellent opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav to regain his form ahead of the T20 World Cup with MI almost certainly out of IPL.

I'll have ten credits in the bank after these transfers.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 55 - SRH vs MI and Match 56 - RCB vs DC

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 55- MI vs SRH and Match 56- RCB vs DC

I've gone with five players from each game, and that number could change after the pitch report and the toss. Both matches are dead rubbers, with KKR's win over RR pretty much dooming MI's playoff chances.

With RCB unlikely to surpass CSK even with a win, there's not a lot to play for. That should add a different dynamic to the games and we could see some unexpected results.

Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli, Maxwell, Harshal Patel and Anrich Nortje are the five players I have from the RCB-DC match. I feel like I'm playing it safe by picking these players. Nevertheless, the majority of them should deliver decent returns, although the game shouldn't be that high-scoring.

The clash between MI and SRH should be better, with SRH winning their last outing. Ishan Kishan could be a great option if he continues to open the batting. Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, is overdue for a big score. Kane Williamson and Jasprit Bumrah are your usual reliable picks, while Abhishek Sharma could be a neat differential.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 55 and Match 56 - Summary

Ishan Kishan could be a solid differential pick. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 55 - SRH vs MI: Kane Williamson (SRH) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits), Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (9.5 Credits), and Abhishek Sharma (BAT) (SRH) (6.5 Credits).

Players Playing in Match 56 - RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), and Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits).

Captaincy: With ten players in my team from two different games, captaincy could prove to be a very tough call. It'll entirely depend on the playing XIs of the respective teams and the toss.

Also Read

Other Players

Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

Edited by Aditya Singh