×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Alexander-Arnold sees himself as role model for Liverpool's young players

Omnisport
NEWS
News
61   //    03 Aug 2019, 14:54 IST
Trent Alexander-Arnold - cropped
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold hopes to serve as a sounding board for Liverpool's next generation after forging a path for academy graduates.

The Merseyside local has gone from first-team debutant to established Premier League starter, World Cup squad member and Champions League winner in less than three years.

His rapid rise will give hope to the likes of Rhian Brewster and Harry Wilson as Jurgen Klopp turns to a crop of fresh-faced youngsters for squad depth.

Liverpool have made a conscious decision not to spend in the same manner of recent seasons in this transfer window and, while barely out of his teenage years, Alexander-Arnold is keen to make a contribution to the development of his peers.

"I think I understand that I have a responsibility for the young players," the England right-back told his club's website.

"I try to make sure I am there for them and they know they can come and speak to me.

"Hopefully they know I have been in their situation and I know what they're going through – coming in and out of teams, being rotated, not getting the minutes you want, finding it a little bit too hard or intense, or struggling with fitness and whatnot.

"I have been through it all. I hope they understand that I have, that I am always here for them and that I am always available for them to come and talk."

Advertisement

Alexander-Arnold will be involved when Liverpool face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, the traditional curtain-raiser of the English top-flight season.

Sadio Mane's absence in the aftermath of his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations will further test a team that failed to win while on tour in the United States.

"Effectively our season starts on Sunday and we've got a massive game against one of the best teams in the world," Alexander-Arnold said.

"Coming in off pre-season, it's going to be tough and intense, but we know we can match them, we've shown that over the years.

"It will be tough, but I am sure we will put in a good effort."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Liverpool v Lyon: 3 Talking Points as the young guns dazzle to give Reds 3-1 win
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2019/20: 5 young stars who could make an impact
RELATED STORY
Liverpool FC: 5 shock transfers that Rafa Benitez narrowly missed out on
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Xabi Alonso compares himself with Fabinho
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Jurgen Klopp says the club has planned an 'important' role for young Rhian Brewster 
RELATED STORY
3 Liverpool players you should have in your FPL team - Fantasy Premier League 2019
RELATED STORY
5 players set for a big Premier League season
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: European clubs line up bids for young prospect Rafael Camacho
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Predicting where the top 6 clubs will finish
RELATED STORY
Alisson Becker is the dark horse in the race for Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us