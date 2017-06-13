Alli and Kane worth more than Messi and Ronaldo, new study claims

The International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) has ranked Neymar as the most valuable player in world football, ahead of a Spurs duo.

by Omnisport News 13 Jun 2017, 00:32 IST

Harry Kane and Dele Alli

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo might be the dominant figures of 21st-century football but they are worth less than Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli according to analysis by the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES).

Messi's Barcelona team-mate Neymar comes out on top of the list compiled by the Swiss-based study centre, which estimates the value of the 110 most desirable players in Europe's top five leagues, using an algorithm based on analysis of almost 2,000 paying fee transfers.

Neymar is valued at €210.7million under criteria considering performance, club, international status, age, position and marketability.

However, Messi, who turns 30 later this month and is reportedly on the verge of extending his contract at Camp Nou, comes in fourth on €151.7m, with England internationals Alli and Kane pipping him on €155.1m and €153.6m respectively following superb seasons for Spurs.

Ronaldo is favourite to match Messi with a fifth Ballon d'Or at the end of the year, having inspired Real Madrid to LaLiga and Champions League glory.

However, the 32-year-old comes in at €112.4m in the CIES standings, below Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Paul Pogba, Gonzalo Higuain, Eden Hazard and Paulo Dybala.

Ronaldo is the oldest player on the list, with Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe the youngest.

Despite being linked with a world record move to Real Madrid, Mbappe only registers €92.6m, ranking him below the likes of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco.

Manchester United's often-derided move to make Pogba the most expensive player in the world represents value for money in the CIES figures, although the previous holder of that accolade – Real Madrid's Gareth Bale – finds himself down in 43rd position on €66.7m after an injury ravaged campaign.

CIES Football Observatory transfer value estimates – top 25

Neymar – Barcelona €210.7mDele Alli – Tottenham €155.1mHarry Kane – Tottenham €153.6mLionel Messi – Barcelona €151.7mAntoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid €150.3mLuis Suarez – Barcelona €140.8mPaul Pogba - Manchester United €134.3mGonzalo Higuain – Juventus €120.2mEden Hazard – Chelsea €117.2mPaulo Dybala – Juventus €115.3mCristiano Ronaldo - Real Madrid €112.4mKevin de Bruyne - Manchester City €110.5mRomelu Lukaku – Everton €105.4mRobert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich €100.6mRaheem Sterling - Manchester City €98.8mYannick Carrasco - Atletico Madrid €97.6mAlexis Sanchez – Arsenal €95.9mKylian Mbappe – Monaco €92.6mOusmane Dembele - Borussia Dortmund €87.1mRoberto Firmino – Liverpool €85.3Eric Dier – Tottenham €85mDiego Costa – Chelsea €83.4mEdinson Cavani – PSG €82.8mChristian Eriksen – Tottenham €82.5m