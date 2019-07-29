×
Ancelotti 'not disappointed' after seemingly missing out on Pepe to Arsenal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
93   //    29 Jul 2019, 03:58 IST
pepecropped
Lille winger Nicolas Pepe

Carlo Ancelotti insists he is "not disappointed" after media reports began to indicate Napoli have missed out on Lille winger Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal.

Ivory Coast international Pepe scored 22 goals in Ligue 1 last term, subsequently emerging as one of the hottest properties in French football.

Pepe has been linked with a host of Europe's biggest clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Napoli and Arsenal appeared to be leading the chase, but speculation on Saturday suggested the Gunners had all but wrapped up a £72million deal.

And after beating Liverpool 3-0 in a friendly on Sunday, head coach Ancelotti seemed to accept Napoli have missed out on the forward.

"I don't like to talk about players of other teams, but I'm not disappointed," Ancelotti told reporters when asked about Arsenal's apparent success in landing Pepe.

"We have some players like Allan, [Kalidou] Koulibaly and Fabian Ruiz who are still on holiday. We are definitely looking for players.

"The transfer window is so long. We are looking [at signings]. If there are opportunities, we will look to seize those chances."

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
