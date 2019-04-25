×
Arsenal can still secure top-four spot - Emery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
93   //    25 Apr 2019, 03:20 IST
unai emery - cropped
Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Arsenal boss Unai Emery insists his side can still secure a top-four spot in the Premier League despite their insipid 3-1 defeat to Wolves on Wednesday.

Ruben Neves, Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota were all on target in the first half for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, while Sokratis Papastathopoulos scored a late consolation for the Gunners.

Defeat leaves Emery's side in fifth, one point behind Chelsea, but the Spaniard believes they have enough quality to secure a Champions League qualification spot.

"We are disappointed but we need to remember how we were three months ago," he told BBC Sport. "We can be optimistic and recover for the top four.

"We knew before the match that it was going to be difficult because all season Wolves are feeling strong. Defensively they are a good team and offensively they have very fast players. Their organisation was very good and to break this was going to be difficult.

"In the first 25 minutes we started very well, controlled the possession but did not have many chances to score.

"We spoke in the dressing room at half-time and we tried to see it as a new match and in the second half we changed our performance and scored a goal.

"We can be frustrated but the Premier League is about being consistent over 38 matches."

Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
