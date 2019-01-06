×
Asian Cup: Jordan stuns defending champ Australia in 1-0 win

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    06 Jan 2019, 18:41 IST
AP Image

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jordan pulled off one of the biggest wins in its history by beating defending champion Australia 1-0 in a surprise result to kick off the second day of the Asian Cup on Sunday.

Anas Bani Yaseen was the match-winner for the world's 109th-ranked team, guiding in a near-post header in the 26th minute following a short-corner routine.

Jordan had just 24 percent possession and rode its luck under severe pressure in the second half, with Awer Mabil hitting the post for Australia and Jamie Maclaren having a goal disallowed for a narrow offside.

After Jordan goalkeeper Amer Shafi produced a double save in the last attack of the match, the referee blew the final whistle and Jordan's players sank to their knees.

While the Jordanians are already close to a third quarterfinal appearance in the Asian Cup, Australia likely cannot afford another setback against Syria or Palestine in its other Group B matches in the United Arab Emirates.

Australia, the second-best team in the Asian conference, has been here before — in 2004, the Socceroos drew its opener to Oman and then lost 3-1 to Iraq, only to qualify by thrashing Thailand 4-0 in their last group game.

Australia, which beat South Korea in the 2015 final on home soil, was without injured midfielder Aaron Mooy.

Syria plays Palestine later Sunday, when Thailand also plays India in Group A.

Associated Press
NEWS
