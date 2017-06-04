Best coach in the world? Zidane thinks not but confirms Madrid stay

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane confirmed he will remain in charge in 2017-18 after guiding them to Champions League glory in Cardiff.

by Omnisport News 04 Jun 2017, 04:16 IST

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane insisted he is not the best coach in the world after claiming back-to-back Champions League titles, though the Real Madrid boss did confirm he will remain at the club next season.

Zidane achieved what no other coach could in the Champions League era – consecutive trophies after titleholders Madrid beat 10-man Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff on Saturday.

It has been an incredible and seamless transition from player to coach for Zidane, who also guided Madrid to their first LaLiga crown since 2012 this season after replacing Rafael Benitez at the helm in January last year.

The 44-year-old Frenchman, however, remained humble post-match as he committed himself to Madrid in 2017-18.

"I'm not the best coach in the world," Zidane told Antenna 3.

"Clearly, I'll continue… our thoughts are already turning to next year but now we're going to enjoy this."

Madrid had Cristiano Ronaldo to thank in the Welsh capital – the four-time Ballon d'Or winner scoring twice to lead Madrid to a 12th European Cup/Champions League crown.

Casemiro and Marco Asensio were also on target after Mario Mandzukic's stunning overhead kick cancelled out Ronaldo's 20th-minute opener.

"It's a tremendous feeling of joy for the players and the club," Zidane added.

"We're happy because it's not easy to achieve things like winning the league and the Champions League.

"We've got there with hard work and optimism. It has been a spectacular year."

Comparing Madrid's Champions League triumph to their LaLiga success, Zidane said: "It's the same, it's a special day, but LaLiga was the happiest day of my career, because it's 38 matches and to win with the last one is brilliant.

"It's a year that the players and the club should be congratulated for."