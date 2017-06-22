Borussia Monchengladbach sign Oxford on loan

Promising youngster Reece Oxford has left West Ham for Borussia Monchengladbach for the duration of the 2017-18 campaign.

Borussia Monchengladbach have completed the signing of Reece Oxford from West Ham on a one-year loan deal.

The Bundesliga side were keen to add an extra defender to their squad following Andreas Christensen's return to Chelsea and they have now found their man in the 18-year-old Oxford.

The centre-back made his official first-team debut at West Ham at the age of 16, but had since been unable to become a regular.

He spent part of last season on loan at Reading and will now continue his career in the German top flight.

"I have joined Gladbach because I have seen the squad and I have seen them play a few times and they play a few young players as well," Oxford commented.

"So I think this will be a great step for me away from the family and everyone. Hopefully I can prove what I can be.

"I think that I am a good leader and that I can push the boys even though I am young. I will give it my all in every game, so hopefully the team can do that and we can just push on this season."