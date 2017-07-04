Gladbach to sign Ginter from Borussia Dortmund

Matthias Ginter will complete a move from Borussia Dortmund to Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday, subject to a medical.

by Omnisport News 04 Jul 2017, 12:47 IST

Matthias Ginter in action for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Monchengladbach have announced the signing of Matthias Ginter from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of €17million.

The Germany international is said to have agreed a four-year contract with the club and will finalise his move following the successful completion of a medical on Tuesday.

Dortmund will reportedly receive a fee that could rise to €20m in add-ons.

Ginter, a DFL-Supercup and DFB-Pokal winner with Dortmund, will be presented at a news conference later on Tuesday.

He made a total of 42 appearances in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel last season, including the full 90 minutes in their Pokal final triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The signing of Omer Toprak from Bayer Leverkusen cast doubt on his future at Signal Iduna Park, however, leading to reports of interest from clubs including Gladbach, Tottenham and Liverpool.

BVB sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed via the club's official website: "Matthias Ginter approached us with his wish to leave the club because of the competition in our defence, and we met his wish."