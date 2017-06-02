Nice will not allow Favre to leave for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have been strongly linked to a move for Lucien Favre but Nice insist they will not allow their head coach to leave.

Nice have stated that they have no interest allowing coach Lucien Favre to join Borussia Dortmund amid reports linking the former Borussia Monchengladbach boss with becoming Thomas Tuchel's successor.

Tuchel left his role as Dortmund coach on Tuesday, with Favre widely linked as a prime target for the Bundesliga club after leading Nice to third place in Ligue 1 this season.

But Nice have responded strongly, insisting that they have to prioritise sporting success over financial gain, and claiming "the chapter is already closed".

A statement released by the club on Friday read: "While the media circus around the interest from Borussia Dortmund for Lucien Favre intensified this week after the departure of Thomas Tuchel, OGC Nice wants to announce its position - publicly and once and for all.

"It is logical that a coach of his calibre, at the end of such a season [as he had] in Nice, arouses covetous glances of the biggest European clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, quarter-finalist of the last Champions League.

"It is equally legitimate that this opportunity may arouse the interest of Lucien Favre. OGC Nice has no difficulty in understanding this.

"However, in view of the proximity of the resumption of training (June 19), the club does not wish to follow up any negotiations concerning a transfer of its coach, under contract until June 2019.

"The sporting interest prevails on the financial side, as the Nice management has always asserted.

"This decision is firm and unequivocal. It was fully heard by the leaders of BVB and, of course, also by Lucien Favre, who perfectly understood and accepted it.

"Once opened, the chapter is already closed. So, with a pleasure identical to the one he has always testified, he will continue his mission at the head of the Nice team in 2017/18."

Favre took charge of Nice ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, leading a title challenge before they eventually fell away 17 points short of champions Monaco.

The 59-year-old has coached in the Bundesliga twice before, leading Hertha Berlin for two years before beginnig a celebrated spell at Gladbach in February 2011 that concluded with the club back in the Champions League.