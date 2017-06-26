Confederations Cup Social Diary: No rest for Ronaldo, Trapp still smiling and FIFA honours Marc-Vivien Foe

Some focused gym-work for Cristiano Ronaldo and a tribute to Marc-Vivien Foe lead the top social media posts for Confederations Cup day 10.

Kevin Trapp poses for a selfie with Germany fans

The last Monday of the Confederations Cup is officially a 'rest day' but that did not stop Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal from training hard ahead of their flight to Kazan for this week's semi-final.

Germany's Kevin Trapp is still in good spirits despite being the only man Joachim Low has yet to field in Russia, while FIFA offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into a VAR van to try to clear up some of that confusion.

There were also poignant messages to mark 14 years since the death of Marc-Vivien Foe in a Confederations Cup semi-final match for Cameroon.

Ronaldo has another international semi-final coming up but that's clearly not an excuse for him to skip leg day.

Focused A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 26, 2017 at 2:48am PDT

The Portugal skipper helped his side to a 4-0 win over New Zealand but full-back Tom Doyle left Russia with a little memento (credit to Wellington Phoenix for the casual trolling, too).

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura paid tribute to the staff and volunteers around Sochi for helping the tournament progress without any major hiccups.

Met LOC/FIFA staff & volunteers in Sochi today. Their dedication & professionalism helps make #ConfedCup run smoothly. Thank You so much! pic.twitter.com/Bj4Tp1i3jk — Fatma Samoura (@fatma_samoura) June 26, 2017

World football's governing body led widespread tributes to former Cameroon star Foe, who died 14 years ago on Monday after collapsing during a Confederations Cup match.

14 years ago today, Marc-Vivien Foe tragically passed away after collapsing on the pitch in the semi-finals of the FIFA Confederations Cup. pic.twitter.com/cQWO0Fe5l2 — #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 26, 2017

Trapp is the only Germany player yet to make an appearance at these finals – despite some rather unconvincing displays from his fellow goalkeepers – but the Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper is still all smiles.

Halbfinale // Demi-finale // Semi-final #sochi #russia #dreambigger #confedcup #RoadToRussia #DieMannschaft A post shared by Kevin Trapp (@kevintrapp) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

FIFA's Technology Innovation chief has offered some behind-the-scenes insight into just how the Video Assistant Referees operate in those poky little vans...

VAR at the #ConfedCup FIFA’s Head of Football Technology Innovation Johannes Holzmüller updates representatives of the international media about how the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) project is progressing at the FIFA Confederations Cup Posted by FIFA Confederations Cup on Monday, 26 June 2017

