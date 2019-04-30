×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ex-United defender O'Shea to retire

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    30 Apr 2019, 19:14 IST
John O'Shea
Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland defender John O'Shea

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland defender John O'Shea is set to retire at the end of the season, his club Reading have confirmed.

O'Shea, who won five Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, announced his decision on his 38th birthday on Tuesday.

The versatile defender also won the FA Cup and two EFL Cups and was part of the United squad that won the Champions League under Alex Ferguson in the 2007-08 season.

O'Shea left United in 2011 to join Steve Bruce's Sunderland, spending seven years at the club before signing for Reading last year.

But opportunities have been limited for the veteran this term and he has started only seven Championship games for the Royals, while he was on the bench for their FA Cup defeat to United at Old Trafford in January.

"A fabulous playing career is coming to a close – today, on his 38th birthday, John O'Shea has announced he is to retire at the end of the season," Reading posted on Twitter.

"Just a very small part of his playing days have been spent with the Royals, but he has amassed a medal collection that any player would be extremely proud of, winning almost everything possible during almost 20 years as a professional footballer.

"And, off the pitch, one of the nicest, most humble and genuine people you'll meet in any walk of life. Happy birthday and thank you for all your efforts during your time at Madejski Stadium, John! We wish you well in the next chapter of your career!"

Advertisement

O'Shea, who won 118 caps for his country, was still a regular in Ireland squads until he retired from international football last year.

His last appearance as a senior professional could come when Reading host Birmingham City on Sunday.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19: Is Alex Ferguson to blame too for Manchester United's current struggles?
RELATED STORY
4 players who made legends retire
RELATED STORY
David De Gea - From Manchester United's Dark Knight to The Joker
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils defender is Lyon's top transfer target
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: United eye move for Argentinian coach, Red Devils to move for Napoli defender in summer, and more - 13th January 2018
RELATED STORY
The top 5 Premier League players who could be free agents this summer
RELATED STORY
The incredible starting XI of players sold by Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Sir Alex Ferguson reveals why the club failed to sign legendary defender Paolo Maldini
RELATED STORY
Tim Howard to retire following 2019 MLS season
RELATED STORY
5 players who Manchester United should sign to compete next season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us