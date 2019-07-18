×
FA contacts Huddersfield Town regarding controversial kit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    18 Jul 2019, 03:24 IST
huddersfield-kit
Huddersfield's new kit has raised eyebrows.

The Football Association (FA) has contacted Huddersfield Town after the Championship club released their new home kit on Wednesday.

Huddersfield's announcement set tongues wagging with the Umbro design featuring the name of betting company Paddy Power in a bold sash across the front of the kit.

The club's managing director, Sean Jarvis, said the 2019-20 kit was a "really modern twist on how we feature the famous Paddy Power logo".

He added that "the new 'sash' style logo is really eye-catching and helps maintain our reputation as being innovators too".

But the FA confirmed on Wednesday evening that it had asked Huddersfield for "their observations".

A widely reported statement attributed to an FA spokesperson read: "The FA has clear Kit & Advertising regulations for all club matchday kits.

"If we believe that any club has breached these rules we will look into the matter and, if required, will take the appropriate action.

"We have contacted Huddersfield Town about their 2019/20 kit to seek their observations."

Huddersfield wore the kit in a pre-season friendly midweek, Elias Kachunga, Jonathan Hogg and Josh Koroma getting the goals in a 3-1 win over Rochdale.

