Gnabry out of Germany's clash with Estonia due to muscular problem

Gnabry in Germany training

Serge Gnabry will play no part in Germany's Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia on Sunday due to a muscular problem.

Gnabry has been in fine form of late, scoring eight goals in his past 10 matches across all competitions for club and country, while he is also Germany's most prolific player in Euro 2020 qualifying with five strikes.

But he will not add to that on in Tallinn on Sunday, with Germany set to face rock-bottom Estonia in their Group C clash.

Gnabry will not be risked as a precaution, the German Football Federation (DFB) confirmed on Twitter as Germany aim to remain level on points with Netherlands at the top.

The winger will return to Bayern after Sunday's match and aim to be back in contention for their Bundesliga trip to Augsburg on Saturday.

Marco Reus comes into the team in Gnabry's place having been an unused substitute in Wednesday's 2-2 friendly draw against Argentina.

Manuel Neuer replaces Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, with the Bayern Munich star still Joachim Low's preferred option.

The only other change sees Ilkay Gundogan come in for Robin Koch.

Unsere Start-11!

1 Neuer (C)

6 Kimmich

7 Havertz

10 Brandt

11 Reus

13 Klostermann

15 Süle

16 Halstenberg

19 Waldschmidt

21 Gündogan

23 Can #ESTGER #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/Rz6NBUAhQS